Revitalised Wood out to lock in starting spot for Hunter Wildfires

HUNTER Wildfires lock Ben Wood is proof that a lot can change in a year.
Wood was on the verge of giving the game away at age 22 towards the end of the 2022 season.
He had been stuck in second grade, endured a difficult season and lost his drive.
Then, an opportunity arose to play in Spain at Valladolid.
It proved the making off him.
Wood played every game, helping steer VRAC to the Copa Del Ray and Spanish championship.
"It was a great place to live and play," the 24-year-old, 197cm lock said. "It was a professional set-up and I was training full-time. I wasn't juggling work and footy. I was really focused. I went at it like a bull at a gate. I got a taste of what it is like to play decent footy."
Wood returned home to Maitland before Christmas and has his sights on a starting spot for the Wildfires in the Shute Shield season-opener against premiers Randwick at No.2 Sportsground on April 6.
"The preseason has been great," Wood said. "The coaching staff we have here is high level. Matt Toohey is doing the strength and conditioning and has put together good programs.
'Being back at my home club, it makes you want to push a bit harder. I haven't felt this fit before. I have never really been at this weight, 108kg, and been this fit at the same time. You normally weigh heaps and feel unfit."
The Wildfires finalise preparations with a hit-out against Brisbane club South in Coffs Harbour today.
Wood will start in the second-row alongside 2023 captain Rob Puli'uvea. Ngaruhe Jones and Taufa Kinikini are also in contention to start round one.
"There is heaps of competition," Wood said. "Initially the focus was on individual efforts. Your work off the ball as well as on the ball. Now that it is the last trial, we have to come together as a team. "
Coach Scott Coleman couldn't be happy with the form and fitness of Wood.
"He has come back from Spain and noticed a change at the club," Coleman said. "The depth is stronger and the players are really driving the standards. He is doing the little one-per centers and is reaping the rewards. He is a raw, aggressive, young lock and is playing some good footy."
"He has plenty of aggression but has to use it in the right way. Sometimes he will have a hit up, see a bloke and run straight at him, rather than use footwork and find space."
Wildfires: 1 Tau Koloamatangi, 2 Andrew Tuala, 3 Bo Abra, 4 Rob Puli'uveam 5 Ben Wood, 6 Elihaj Crosswell, 7 Donny Freeman, 8 Asa Lehauli, 9 Nick Murray, 10 James King, 11 Isaac Ulbergm 12 Ueta Tufaga, 13 Ton Watson, 15 Chris Watkins, 15 Nate De Thierry
