Pinnacle of lakeside living in luxury with water and lifestyle on doorstep

4 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
Welcome to your dream retreat at 43 Beach Road, where luxury meets comfort in a stunning waterfront setting.
This remarkable NE facing absolute waterfront property offers the pinnacle of lakeside living, promising an unmatched lifestyle experience.
Boasting captivating panoramic views of the lake, this home is a true masterpiece waiting to be discovered.
With 4 bedrooms plus study and 2 bathrooms, it provides ample space for families or those seeking a premium getaway.Indulge in the beauty of the outdoors with a spacious entertainment area, perfect for hosting guests or simply relishing in the tranquility of the lakeside ambiance.
The sunroom offers a serene sanctuary to unwind, enveloped by the picturesque vista that stretches beyond.
Take advantage of shared jetty access right from your backyard, embracing the convenience and allure of waterfront living.
And for those who appreciate culinary delights, an outdoor pizza oven awaits, promising memorable evenings under the stars.
Step into the gourmet kitchen, outfitted with top-of-the-line appliances and a convenient walk-in pantry, catering to the culinary desires of any discerning chef.
"A remarkable feature that sets this home apart is the shared jetty," listing agent David Westerman from First National Real Estate Toronto said.
"Whether it's a peaceful morning of fishing, kayaking or an invigorating swim, or setting sail on a sunset cruise, the lake's embrace is always just a few steps away.
"This home guarantees a lifestyle of tranquility and leisure and is a must see.
"This is more than just a home; it's a lifestyle upgrade waiting to be embraced."
David says this residence offers a blend of luxury and tranquility.
"The spacious interiors feature modern amenities and stylish finishes, providing comfort and elegance," he said.
"With multiple living areas, including a spacious lounge and dining area, it's perfect for entertaining guests or simply enjoying family gatherings.
"The outdoor space is equally impressive, with a lush garden and private access to the waterfront, inviting residents to indulge in activities such as boating or simply relaxing by the water's edge."
Whether you're a family seeking your forever oasis, an investor eyeing prime real estate, or an upsizer ready to elevate your standard of living, this waterfront gem offers it all.
Don't miss the chance to make this extraordinary property yours.
