Drink in history with Barossa shiraz

Barossa shiraz continues to be one of Australia's favourite styles of wine. Picture Shutterstock

It's one of those legendary matches - Australia's most famous grape varietal, shiraz, and the Barossa, one of our most recognised wine regions.



The spiritual heart of big, bold Australian shiraz, the celebrated South Australian region is steeped in wine heritage and is our most prolific shiraz-producing region.



Shiraz is king in the Barossa where the dry, hot climate ripens grapes fully and creates distinctive wines that tend to be full-bodied and fruit forward, and known for their intense power with notes of dark berry fruits, rich dark chocolate and spiciness.



The region's wine-making history extends back to the 1840s when German-speaking settlers from Silesia in Europe made their home there, bringing with them their culture and love of wine. Touring the area you're surrounded by many of the most esteemed names in Australian wine such as Penfolds, Seppelt, Henschke, and Gramp.



The Barossa was the home of pioneering winemaker, Max Schubert, born almost 110 years ago at Moculta, who challenged convention in the 1950s with his mission to craft a high-quality wine made predominantly from shiraz. His Penfolds Grange continues to be recognised as one of the world's most renowned and iconic wines.



"When you are buying shiraz from the Barossa you're buying from arguably the most premium red wine region in Australia," said Dan Leach, senior member of the wine team at Laithwaites, one of the world's longest-running wine clubs.



The town of Tanunda in the Barossa. Picture Dragan Radocaj

"These are really well established wineries that have been around since day dot and its where some of the oldest vines in the world are - Barossa wasn't affected by phylloxera so we're talking 100, some 102, years old so there is some real history and tradition in the wine- making industry there.



"The Barossa for Australian wine is like Penfolds is for Australian wine - it's the marque. It has such historic prestige."



Mr Leach said that while many other varietals have entered the market and grown in popularity in Australia, shiraz has remained the star.



"Of the wine we sell, 70 per cent is red wine and of that 80 per cent is shiraz," he said.



Established more than 50 years ago by founder Tony Laithwaite, Laithwaites works closely with winemakers, such as those in the Barossa, to bring wines from both well-known labels and the smaller family-run operators to their customers. Many of the wines Laithwaites offers are produced exclusively for them.



"One of the most important things for us is having those great relationships with our growers and our wineries, it's something we're really proud of," Mr Leach said.



"Testament to that is that we get access to exceptional wines from wineries of such high calibre because of these relationships."



