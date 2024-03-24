Newcastle Knights grind out much-needed win against Melbourne

THE Newcastle Knights are celebrating their first win of the NRL season after outlasting Melbourne Storm 14-12 in a thriller at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday night.
After kicking the year off with losses to Canberra and North Queensland, Newcastle were desperate to open their account and responded to the mounting pressure with a resolute defensive display.
The Knights led 14-0 after a rugged first half dominated by bruising defence.
Veteran centre Dane Gagai scored the opening try in the 25th minute after beating an attempted tackle by Storm substitute Kane Bradley.
Five minutes later, the Knights were in again when skipper Kalyn Ponga threw a cut-out pass from dummy-half that sent winger Enari Tuala over untouched.
Ponga converted both tries and added a penalty goal to give the home side a reassuring buffer at the interval.
The Storm hit back 11 minutes after the break when a Jonah Pezet chip kick bounced opportunely for fullback Ryan Papenhuzen to pounce on it and score.
Knights prop Leo Thompson was placed on report for a collision as Papenhuyzen flew high to catch a bomb and was sent crashing to the turf.
A try by stand-in halfback Tyran Wishart in the 76th minute, converted by centre Nick Meaney, left the result hanging in the balance and set the scene for a nerve-jangling finish in front of a crowd of 21,889.
Papenhuyzen attempted a two-point field goal with a minute to go but it was never on target.
Melbourne fielded a depleted side minus champion halves Cameron Munster and Jahrome Hughes and forwards Christian Welch and Nelson Asofa-Solomona, and lost centre Remis Smith to injury early in the first half.
The Knights welcomed back hooker Jayden Brailey, who came off the bench in his first game since last April, when he suffered a knee injury that required a reconstruction.
