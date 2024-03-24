Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Knights grind out much-needed win against Melbourne

By Robert Dillon
Updated March 24 2024 - 8:05pm, first published 8:00pm
THE Newcastle Knights are celebrating their first win of the NRL season after outlasting Melbourne Storm 14-12 in a thriller at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday night.

