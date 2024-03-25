Jets players focused on strong finish, says skipper

Newcastle Jets captain Brandon O'Neill is confident that his teammates can ignore the uncertainty about the club's future and make a strong finish to the A-League season.
Stephen Conroy, the chairman of the Australian Professional Leagues (APL), dropped a bombshell last week when he revealed that the Jets had a month to finalise a sale or risked folding.
The Newcastle Herald revealed that negotiations aimed at selling the franchise to FC32 - a company that has interests in European football teams - had stalled.
It is understood that C32 had agreed on a purchase price but talks broke down after the APL failed to provide details regarding the annual financial distribution. Those figures are yet to be supplied.
However, the Herald understands that FC32 have resumed negotiations and senior executives from the group are expected to fly into Australia from their US base this week to "close the deal".
Two other consortiums have emerged as possible fallback options.
The rival club owners, who have been bankrolling the Jets for three years, will not fund the operation beyond this season.
O'NeilI said the players were initially concerned.
"When the head of the league comes out and says what he said of course you will be thinking: 'what position does that leave me in?," O'Neill said.
"We all got together as a playing group. We nutted out what we needed to nut out.
"Hoffy (Jason Hoffman) has shown great leadership. He has been through this already during his career at Newcastle. Carl Jenkinson as well. They know what is right or wrong for the group.
"A lot of the young lads. All they want to do is play football.
"[Coach] Rob [Stanton] was able to give us some clarity on the situation. That allowed us to be freer at training and focus on controlling what we can control.
"Rob is very good at silencing the noise and making us focus on the job at hand. The job at hand hasn't changed. We are trying to get better as a team."
There were no A-League men games last weekend due to a FIFA international break. The Jets women beat Melbourne Victory 3-2 to keep their finals hopes alive.
O'Neill said the players overcame the initial shock of the ownership development and trained well.
"Last week started off helter skelter. Those couple of days were a bit how ya going," he said. "Once we spoke to Rob and Hoff and the playing group, we had a good week of training.
"The lads came in Monday morning feeling refreshed and ready to rock and roll this week."
The Jets take on Melbourne City at AAMI Park on Saturday night.
They sit in 11th place on 20 points with five games remaining, but O'Neill is confident they can climb up the ladder.
"We have nothing to lose, everything to gain," O'Neill said. "That will definitely be the mentality going into the next five games.
"We have been so close yet so far this season. The experience we have gotten into so many younger lads, we are going to be much better for the run next year. There is no doubt about that.
"In the next five weeks, hopefully there is more clarity there and everyone can be a bit more excited for the off season."
Jets trio Lucas Mauragis, Mark Natta (Olyoroos) and Dane Ingham (New Zealand) are expected to return from international duty on Thursday.
The Olyroos meet South Korea in the final of the West Asian under-23 Championships in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday morning (ADST).
Mauragis and Natta started in the 2-1 win over Iraq but didn't play in the win on penalties over Egypt.
New Zealand meet Tunisa on Wednesday morning (ADST) in Egypt.
Ingham played 70 minutes as the All Whites went down to the hosts 1-0.
