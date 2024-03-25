Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Letters

Grateful parting words from post office owner

By Letters to the Editor
March 26 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beresfield post office owner Andrew Hirst. Picture by Simone De Peak
Beresfield post office owner Andrew Hirst. Picture by Simone De Peak

After 23 years of serving the good folk of Beresfield, Tarro, Woodberry, Black Hill, Tomago and Hexham, I am retiring at the end of March. It has been without doubt the greatest privilege of my working life to own and operate Beresfield Licensed Post Office.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.