Crucial parts of container terminal puzzle

Establishing a full-blown container terminal in the Port of Newcastle makes real sense, and will be a major economic boon to NSW, particularly to the rural communities of the northern inland regions
It will provide for the orderly growth of business, transition away from coal, and sustainable development of the Port of Newcastle.
Choking Sydney with bush freight makes no sense (which is what the current three-ports plan does), so let's hope any payment Port of Newcastle has to make - to deal with a container cap, is only very small; thereby enabling it to get our container terminal up and running quickly in a professional and well-planned manner that ensures the community gains maximum benefit.
A prerequisite to any container construction, is the approval of a fully detailed development application (DA), which will involve extensive community consultation.
Included in such a DA is the detailing of the upgrading of the Hunter rail freight corridor. This is essential, and work must allow for double-stacked freight trains from the wharf at Newcastle to the inland rail at Narrabri, electric locos, and a new Ardglen tunnel. These are all must haves.
The ongoing development of the inland rail from Melbourne to Brisbane, with good links to Newcastle, is happening quickly, and is all predicated on double stacking of containers. The new Hexham Viaduct Hunter River crossing will have a 7.1 metre clearance over the railway line, to allow for double stacking, and the electrification of the line.
The Chinese and Indian railways are leading the world with advances in double stacking; and are using electric locos with high pentagraphs to reach the wires. This is world leading technology that we could follow.
After watching all the weekend rugby league games, I have come to the conclusion it would be easier to understand Einstein's theory of relativity than understand the game's rules. Multiple officials, from referees, lines people, the bunker and captains' challengers, all add to interpretation and inconsistency of the rules and delays. It would be easier to fix Bowen's energy fiasco than to fix the rugby league's convoluted rules where coaches, teams and individual player's livelihoods can be ruined, not to mention the frustration of supporters.
Kevin Rudd, like Donald Trump, is given to undiplomatic "running off at the mouth". Rudd is an astute intellect and not a "dim lightbulb" as Trump describes him. But maybe, in the circumstances, Rudd should not have said what he thinks ("Australia must stand by our man in DC", Herald, 23/3).
If Trump becomes president, he has made it clear that "if he [Rudd] is hostile, he will not be there for long". This is Trump's modus operandi. He gets rid of, or sidelines, political opponents. He envies dictators who murder or imprison their political opponents. What happened to the US Bill of Rights that guarantees free speech, or is this only for the president?
I read with interest John Tierney's opinion regarding the need for nuclear generation (Hunter's role in inevitable arrival of nuclear power, Herald 23/3). He often claims that nuclear energy is "clean and green". I would a qualified person to advise how nuclear is clean, green, and, as often claimed, cheap.
I see no issue with lifting our ban on nuclear, which could be useful for future defence or medical purposes. In 50 years, other generation options may exist, long before any nuclear waste is safe, or possibly even before we could build a nuclear generator. Proponents of nuclear power always omit the words "climate change" or the fact our grid is unique and our country is very different to the EU or the US. Our grid is the largest in the world. Australia's population density is the lowest in the world and it's also the driest continent, so there's abundant space for solar and wind generation that could also provide backup power using pumped hydro, heat blocks or other emerging technologies.
Unlike the US and Europe we do not have harsh winters with very high power demands for heating when solar generation is low. Nuclear may perhaps be the only option for these countries, but it does not make sense in Australia.
No matter what their political persuasion, like the vast majority of NSW premiers, Chris Minns believes that the universe revolves around Sydney. Not visiting the state's second largest city is not acceptable.
I'm not sure if Albo is a slow learner, has a short memory, or death wish. But I suspect all three, as shown by appointing and retaining Blackout Bowen as Energy Minister with his pig-headed and one-eyed climate change and renewable energy ambitions. It's his way or the highway. This bloke was a major cause of Labor's loss at the 2019 election with his hard-brained franking credits and negative gearing proposals, as well as arrogance in telling voters "if you don't like our policies, then don't vote for us", which is exactly what happened.
I sympathise with the concerns of Maureen O'Sullivan Davidson ("What ditching cash could cost us", Letters, 25/3 regarding our conversion to a cashless society. Conversion it certainly is. My children never see cash and happily live without it, having grown up in the digital world. Banks don't want it, can't make money out of cash. Governments see the cash society as a means to avoid tax. As oldies like me fall off the perch and the number of people using cash continues to diminish, there will come a time when it is deemed too costly to continue.
I can see the fear on the bookies faces when Mac Maguire steps into the ring. ("Backing ALP reign", Letters, 26/3). 100 rubles, comrade. The cost of living crisis must be hitting the Maguire household hard if Mac calls that a bet. How about 2/1 on who secures the most votes, no preferences, first across the line? Pretty good odds considering Albo has imported half a million voters to prop up his stable of donkeys.
It would appear that the findings of the inquiry into the letter writing fiasco with Newcastle council may go on longer than the 100 year war. To keep ratepayers in the dark and treat us like mushrooms is an absolute disgrace in my opinion. Just over five months until the council elections. Yippee!
