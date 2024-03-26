Crucial parts of container terminal puzzle

I see no issue with lifting our ban on nuclear, which could be useful for future defence or medical purposes. In 50 years, other generation options may exist, long before any nuclear waste is safe, or possibly even before we could build a nuclear generator. Proponents of nuclear power always omit the words "climate change" or the fact our grid is unique and our country is very different to the EU or the US. Our grid is the largest in the world. Australia's population density is the lowest in the world and it's also the driest continent, so there's abundant space for solar and wind generation that could also provide backup power using pumped hydro, heat blocks or other emerging technologies.