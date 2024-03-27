Gambling emerges as the main NRL game

I must apologise to the NRL for excluding me, and so many of my fellow aged footie fans, from the majority of games every weekend, as I thought they did it to save money. But my family paid for my subscription to one of the online platforms so I can continue to watch my favourite team.
As I waited for the game to start, I realised that the NRL allowed its betting agency to pour out more than 20 minutes of continuous betting info whether I wanted it or not. It is obvious that the game I urged the young players to love when I was president of my local junior RL has been converted into a gambling event, to the extent the kids know the betting odds of their favourite team, but not the captain.
It would be more bearable if some of this money ended up supporting the juniors, but that comes from the juniors' parents and grandparents who are being deprived of viewing so gamblers can be encouraged.
John Cooper ("Why is there a ban on nuclear?", Letters, 22/3) questions Australia's nuclear ban. The answer is we simply don't need nuclear for our energy transition to renewables.
AEMO, the grid operator, is also guiding the fast transition to the lowest cost, most reliable, low emission future grid based on renewable wind and solar generation, backed by energy storage. The federal Coalition has continued to ignore AEMO's work showing nuclear is too costly and too inflexible for a constantly variable grid. It is also two decades away from playing any role in what is an urgent transition. The big energy consumers have already made it clear they are not interested in pursuing nuclear.
On Sunday, I joined hundreds who took part in Bob Brown Foundation's March for Forests at Civic Park.
It is disappointing that we are still fighting to save native forests in NSW from clearing, despite other states leading the way in phasing out this outdated practice.
It was great to see the support for protecting these important natural areas, both in Newcastle and at the many simultaneous marches around the country.
The biodiversity crisis is fuelled by the clearing of native forests. Native forests are an important buffer from climate and ecological collapse in the face of climate change. Our timber industry should be based on plantation farming, not destroying native forests.
We need to elect more Greens to local councils to ensure natural spaces are protected. That's why I'm running as the Greens candidate in Lake Macquarie in September's local elections.
We need to put a Greens councillor back on Lake Macquarie City Council to ensure that new development does not continue to destroy our city's biodiversity and beautiful natural spaces.
That means stopping destructive projects such as the proposal to clear Myall Road bushland in Garden Suburb.
Our city's housing shortage must be solved with good development, not a clear felling of remaining pockets of nature to build more suburban sprawl.
Surprise, surprise. The Business Council is crying foul over wage claims by Australian workers.
In the past decade or more, workers have been lucky to gain wage rises akin to CPI or less. While I acknowledge small business struggle with pay increases, the big end of town always puts the fear into the general public that wage increases will be passed onto the consumer, especially in the logistic chains, from ship, road and rail.
While workers toiled through COVID etc, these companies made abhorrent profits with government handouts, which were rorted. Have a look at the bonuses, executive pay outs and incomes received at the top end.
Poor buggers.
I don't often agree with John Cooper, but I do with his letter ("Rugby league rules ruined", Letters, 27/3) about the rules in rugby league.
It is indeed frustrating to see the video referee stop play while they find a reason to disallow a try. The rules of rugby league have become far too complex.
Do we really need video referees? We don't have them in minor grade games, nor in the Newcastle RL and those games seem to go OK.
In my opinion, the game needs to be simplified and the use of video referees debated.
The Greens are calling for more competition between Coles and Woolworths. When we first moved to Raymond Terrace in 1999, everyone called the place "Raymond Woolworths". We were curious how Port Stephens Council could allow two Woolworths to dominate the town, and it's still that way. We have one small consolation as we have an Aldi, but it doesn't have the extensive range of goods as the two Woolworths heavyweights, which are charging what they like for items as they have the monopoly in Raymond Terrace.
Fred McInerney ("Nailing down tradie shortage", Letters, 26/3). There's an allergy to hard work. It's a pandemic.
I thank Marvyn Smith ("Dig deep on nuclear debate", Opinion, 25/3) for his advice to research the indisputable facts about nuclear radiation. My unbiased research revealed that in 2021 there were 1455 deaths in Australia from melanoma caused by overexposure to radiation from the sun. Also, as for the Fukushima accident, while the associated flood and earthquake claimed 20,000 lives, only one person is officially recognised to have died from radiation exposure. Thanks Marvyn, my mind is made up on nuclear power plants, but I'm still worried about the sun.
I thought I had seen everything in terms of injustice in sport. Leo Thompson suspended, after eyes never off the ball and making no attempt to make a tackle, with Ryan Papenhuyzen attempting an Aussie-rules style back climb, with knee lift. Maybe Papenhuyzen should have been put on report for dangerous play both to Thompson and himself.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.