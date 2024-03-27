Gambling emerges as the main NRL game

The Greens are calling for more competition between Coles and Woolworths. When we first moved to Raymond Terrace in 1999, everyone called the place "Raymond Woolworths". We were curious how Port Stephens Council could allow two Woolworths to dominate the town, and it's still that way. We have one small consolation as we have an Aldi, but it doesn't have the extensive range of goods as the two Woolworths heavyweights, which are charging what they like for items as they have the monopoly in Raymond Terrace.