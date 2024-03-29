Split level townhouse offers beach lifestyle in sough-after Merewether

2/87 Berner St, Merewether
3 beds | 2 bath | 1 car
Set in a boutique block of only three and lovingly cared for by its long-term owner, this exceptional, split-level town house offers great space and enormous potential in this sought after location.
Embrace a year-round holiday lifestyle, enjoying mornings at the beach and afternoons at any of the numerous nearby pubs and restaurants.
A unique design with various split levels and a clever overall layout.
An easterly aspect captures the morning sun and cool ocean breezes.
Air conditioned lounge room opens to sunny, easy care courtyard.
Renovated kitchen with breakfast bar opens to the dining/meals area.
Three spacious bedrooms, ceiling fans, two with built-in wardrobes while the master bedroom is on its own level with ensuite and air conditioning.
Internal laundry with a third w/c on the main living level.
Secure lock-up garage with internal access to private entry foyer.
A leisurely 1km walk or ride to Dixon Park and Merewether Beaches.
