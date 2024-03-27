Knights wary of rejuvenated Warriors star back in strike position

He was already likely to be on Newcastle's tip sheet this week, but Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's shift to fullback has put the Knights on high alert ahead of their clash with the Warriors on Sunday.
Back at the New Zealand club after a two-year stint in rugby union, Tuivasa-Sheck has been named to start at fullback for the first time this season at Go Media Stadium.
The 30-year-old code-hopper is aiming to become a centre in his second stint in rugby league and has started all three games there in 2024.
But with multiple Warriors unavailable, coach Andrew Webster has been left with little choice but to move 'RTS' to his traditional position.
"He is a special talent," Knights back-rower Dylan Lucas said of Tuivasa-Sheck.
"He can definitely play.
"They've got strike all around the park at the moment and if he goes to fullback, then that's something we'll look at. We'll have to minimise his opportunities."
The Warriors won their first game this season last week, snatching a hard-fought 18-10 victory over the Raiders in Christchurch.
Tuivasa-Sheck shifted to fullback early in the second half after starting No.1 Taine Tuaupiki suffered a head knock, and in front of a sold-out crowd the former international scored his first try of 2024 to help ensure the win.
That will all be of little comfort for the Knights, who make the trip to Auckland this week where they have won just two of their past 15 games against the Warriors.
Prop Jacob Saifiti said Tuivasa-Sheck had made a rejuvenated return to rugby league and he would be one of the main threats for Newcastle to be aware of.
Saifiti recalled being left in Tuivasa-Sheck's wake during his glory years, having played in a 36-6 loss to the Warriors in 2020 when the fullback bagged a double.
Tuivasa-Sheck also scored a double against the Knights while playing for the Roosters in 2014 and a hat-trick in 2015.
"He's caught me a couple of times with his left foot, that's in the memory bank," Saifiti said. "He's a freak talent. He's come back and hasn't missed a step.
"I dare say he'll be on our 'watch-out' list for sure."
Tuivasa-Sheck is almost certain to play fullback against the Knights given the Warriors' regular No.1 Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, who is understood to be close to making a return from injury, was not named in the club's 22-man match squad.
Chanel Harris-Tavita, who has played fullback previously, is in the extended squad.
One of the game's best custodians at debut club Sydney Roosters and later the Warriors, Tuivasa-Sheck has worn the No.1 jersey in 136 of his 198 NRL appearances.
He won the Dally M Medal while playing the position in 2018, Golden Boot in 2019 and was twice named Dally M Fullback of the Year in 2015 and 2018.
Lucas, who may have had to defend the Warriors star had he lined up at centre, said as a young outside-back he used to marvel at Tuivasa-Sheck's skill set.
"I used to love watching 'Sheck' play," Lucas, named Newcastle's 18th man this week, said. "He's obviously very exciting to watch.
"I think if you ask anyone if they like to watch 'Sheck' play, they'll probably say yes.
"It's exciting to see him back. He's playing pretty good footy."
