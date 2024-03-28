If Eraring is closing next year, why the rush on Myuna demolition?

Apart from the fact it's hidden, there were no other dead give-aways that a power station was there - no pollution-creating eyesores such as kilometres of open cut mining, kilometre long trains and thousands of metres of stockpiled fuel waiting to be processed by massive loaders on waiting diesel-guzzling tankers. A nuclear reactor would have been obvious because of its massive concrete structure, towering steam funnels and no-go areas. Plus, like all other residents out here, I would already have known because I would have had to have made a mandatory evacuation/lockdown plan because of the dangers of reactor malfunction. The solar farm simply sits hidden, gathering endless free energy from that great nuclear reactor in the sky.

