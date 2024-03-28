If Eraring is closing next year, why the rush on Myuna demolition?

If Eraring power station is to be closed next year, why the rush to demolish the Myuna Bay sport and recreation centre?
It's not doing any harm by staying in place.
An earthquake damaging Eraring's ash dam and flooding the sports centre is a very poor excuse. Even if the station remained open, from what I can see, the recreation centre infrastructure is on slightly higher ground than the ash dam, thus it would avoid being flooded. If the power station actually closes, which I doubt, then pipe this water into the lake. The money allocated for the demolition could be spent improving this much needed facility.
What other plans are in the wind for this huge proportion of land? It has a lagoon and a waterfront location, making it very desirable. If this land just happens to be owned by the state government, then maybe I have answered my question. Maybe their greed comes before our needs?
Maybe our government representative can be more forthcoming for the people he represents and not accept what this government plans to do.
How naive, perhaps deliberately, is Richard Mallaby ("SA beats the German example", Letters, 25/3)?
The Germans obtain copious amounts of nuclear energy from France as it is needed to 'keep them going' after they reduced their base load energy way too early converting to renewables. Buying nuclear power from France was quicker to get energy supply to Germany rather than the time it would take to 'ramp up' and revitalise their nuclear plants that are currently in care and maintenance. Also Mr Mallaby, nuclear energy is certainly coming to SA. It will be next to highly populated places, powering nuclear submarines.
Why is the council so reluctant to release the report into alleged links between Jeremy Bath, Scott Neylon, and several other shady noms de plume? ("Mystery still lingers over investigation into city CEO", Letters, 23/3).
Given that all parties have raised no objections to the report's release, surely it can only be that council wants to obscure the terms of reference, which were calculatingly narrow. With no reference to the Herald's journalists' rich knowledge, and this deliberate concealment of details, one can see this as yet another instalment in the long history of obfuscation, secrecy, and cover-ups that has characterised this council.
The community is increasingly suspicious, sensing further delay indicates culpability. Elected on the platform of honesty and transparency, our Labor councillors could hardly have strayed further from their promise.
I would like to compliment the medical and administrative staff of the Accident and Emergency Department of the John Hunter Hospital.
I had to attend this department on Sunday at 6am. I had woken to find my head and pillow soaked in blood. My wife and I couldn't seem to stem the flow from a recent surgical wound, so, in a bit of a panic, we drove to the John Hunter, where I was seen immediately by a nurse who quickly applied dressings and calmed us down. Another nurse cleaned me up so the doctor could inspect the damage. The doctor advised on follow up procedures and I was sent home, efficiently bandaged.
We are so fortunate to have these well-trained, caring people and a good health system to look after us.
Thank you Neil Allen ("Renewables need wires too", Letters, 23/3), for the wonderful news that Williamtown has a "huge solar farm hidden by a trellis of trees".
Apart from the fact it's hidden, there were no other dead give-aways that a power station was there - no pollution-creating eyesores such as kilometres of open cut mining, kilometre long trains and thousands of metres of stockpiled fuel waiting to be processed by massive loaders on waiting diesel-guzzling tankers. A nuclear reactor would have been obvious because of its massive concrete structure, towering steam funnels and no-go areas. Plus, like all other residents out here, I would already have known because I would have had to have made a mandatory evacuation/lockdown plan because of the dangers of reactor malfunction. The solar farm simply sits hidden, gathering endless free energy from that great nuclear reactor in the sky.
And thanks for the tip about the dangers of driving through the wind farm's electromagnetic radiation - I'll wear my tinfoil hat for protection.
The Black Rock Motor Resort looks like a lovely idea ("Start your engines", Herald, 27/3). Our LGA will be able to host motorsports without getting too many knickers knotted. There are those who will object, but certainly the complex will be able to host electric F1 as well as Supercars. Perhaps there could be a special electric versus petrol derby. And, the remaining koalas will have a front branch seat for all the action.
Totally agree with Steve Barnett ("Allergic to hard graft", Letters, 28/3). As a young bloke I worked twice as hard as I do now as I get older. Yet I'm still working twice as hard as the young blokes these days.
How many shuddered when they thought who, or what, is making all the money from surcharges and fees because tapping and world wide webbing for stuff is the place to be seen?
In reply to the Steve Barnett challenge to Mac McGuire ("No donkey votes allowed, Letters, 27/3). Could the wise Steve tell us how many elections the Liberals, under all leaders, would have won an election without the preferences of the National Party?
As Paul Keating said "these are the salmon that actually jump on the hook for you"; but Steve Barnett seems to be backing away from his original boast that Albo will be a one-term wonder. Preferential voting system in place here Mr Barnett.
For the past few decades I've thought way too much about the structural integrity of the Hawkesbury rail bridge on my return train trips from Newcastle to Sydney, and Baltimore has only heightened that anxiety.
