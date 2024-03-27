Toohey's News: why Knights need to awaken the giant against Warriors

Daniel Saifiti could do worse this week before hopping on the plane to Auckland than sifting through his DVD collection, if he has one, of old Knights games.
Maybe watch a replay from back in June 2019 when, at just 22, he came of age as an NRL prop.
It was the night he lifted an under-manned Newcastle to a shock 20-12 win over South Sydney at ANZ Stadium by taking on all three Burgess brothers almost single handedly and finishing with a knockout victory.
The five-star performance catapulted him into the NSW Origin side the following week where he was a dominant figure during series wins for the Blues that year and in 2021.
Five years on, how the Knights now desperately need him to re-discover that dominance.
Named in the starting side alongside twin brother Jacob following the loss of Leo Thompson to suspension, it's going to take his very best if the Knights are to tame a powerful Warriors pack, led by form frontrowers Addin Finua-Blake and former teammate Mitch Barnett, on Easter Sunday.
Except for a few encouraging moments in his three games off the bench to date, Saifiti's form has largely been underwhelming. He played just 30 minutes of last Sunday's win over Melbourne.
Maybe a timely visual reminder of just what he is capable of will flick a switch and awaken the sleeping giant within.
After a slow start last season, the Knights ended up averaging 26 points a game to finish 2023 as the competition's fourth-best attacking team. It helped having the Dally M medal winner in red-hot form at the back end and two of the game's most prolific try-scoring wingers converting just about every opportunity.
In contrast, Newcastle's three games to date this season have yielded an average of just 15 so they have lost almost two converted tries per game. It highlights what we already know - the attack is yet to find its mojo. Importantly, there has been plenty of dog in the fight so far when it comes to defence, which is a foundation the team can build on.
Some simple observations:
1 - The lack of height and depth on the Knights' uncontested bombs from mid-field at the end of sets is an easy out for the opposition. Better execution is a must.
2 - New boy Kai Pearce-Paul is one of the few Knights forwards with an off-load. But he'll put it away and not even contemplate using it if he keeps looking around for support and no one is there.
3- Coach Adam O'Brien now has the best of both worlds with his hooking rotation. The toughness of Phoenix Crossland's defence in the middle and the crisp dummy half service of Jayden Brailey.
The Knights are no closer to filling their final roster spot. But to end the speculation, they won't be signing Bronco Corey Oates.
There were some promising signs of what's potentially ahead for emerging English talent Will Pryce during the Knights' big NSW Cup win last Sunday. While the 21-year-old still has plenty of work to do on his defence if he is to become a regular NRL five-eighth down the track, his footwork and speed in attack will excite Knights fans.
Playing outside experienced halfback Jackson Hastings won't hurt his cause either, while it lasts. Hastings could not have done much more against the Bears to push his case for an NRL recall.
Young Knights fullback Fletcher Sharpe had a rollercoaster week he is not likely to forget in the lead-up to the Storm clash.
Coach Adam O'Brien used Sharpe in a specialised role at training during the build-up to the game. During opposed sessions, Sharpe masqueraded as Ryan Papenhuyzen, complete with taped head, to try and emulate the potential threat the Storm fullback may pose. It's not the first time the Cessnock junior has been likened to a young Papi.
That was the high point of the week. The low point was ending it in hospital on antibiotics and missing his side's big win over North Sydney in NSW Cup after boils on his arm became badly infected.
No Knight plays with more heart each week than Tyson Frizell and the veteran backrower came up with some inspiring defensive moments in the Knights' narrow win over Melbourne to earn maximum points in Baz's Best player of the year competition.
Rd 3: Knights v Storm: 3 Tyson Frizell 2 Dane Gagai 1 Kalyn Ponga Progress points: 5 Dane Gagai 3 Adam Elliott, Tyson Frizell 2 Leo Thompson, Greg Marzhew
