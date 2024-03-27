Jets attacker plays waiting game on future as fans launch petition to save club

RENO Piscopo is not sure what the future holds - right now, it is not a priority
Although off contract, Piscopo's attention has solely been on returning to full fitness and making a strong finish to the A-League campaign for the Newcastle Jets
"I haven't really been focusing on next year," Piscopo said. "I just want to finish this season on a high. I have missed a lot of games this season. It has been very frustrating. I want to enjoy myself in the last five games."
The future of the Newcastle Jets as a club is also clouded.
Australia Professional Leagues (APL) chairman Stephen Conroy indicated last week that the Jets had a month to finalise a takeover or risked folding.
The Newcastle Herald understands that talks have resumed with prospective buyers consortium FC32 but the club's future remains in the balance.
Jets fans have circulated a "Save The Newcastle Jets" petition online, which is aimed at showing potential owners the value of the club to people in the Hunter Region.
Piscopo believes the Jets are an "important" part of the A-League but said it was up to the club, prospective buyers and APL to get it "sorted".
"We are footballers. We just want to go out there and play the game, focus on what we need to do on the pitch," Piscopo said. "The Jets are a big club in the league and are a very important club. I hope they get it sorted."
The 2023-24 season has not panned out as Piscopo had intended. Not even close.
A series of calf, groin and hamstring issues, have restricted the silky-skilled midfielder to 11 appearances.
However, he has started the past two games and finally has confidence in his body.
"It has been a frustrating year but I have put that all behind me," said Piscopo, who was on the radar of Socceroos coach Graham Arnold 12 months ago.
"I missed out on the pre-season because of my calf. It should have been maybe a two-to-three week injury. It turned out to be longer than expected. The body is feeling good now. The more games you get, the longer you play, you start to feel yourself again."
Piscopo's stop-start season is almost a mirror of the Jets' roller coaster ride.
With five games remaining, they sit in 11th spot. They gave given up winning positions in the last 10 minutes in five games. Their last victory was a 3-1 triumph over Brisbane on January 23.
"We have let a couple of games slip this season. If we didn't maybe we could be in the top six," Piscopo said. "That is the past now. We have to focus on finishing the season strong.
Next for the Jets are seventh-placed Melbourne City at AAMI Park on Saturday.
"You want to play the top teams and try and disappoint them," Piscopo said. "We go out to win every game, that is the expectation and mentality. City's last game, they had a very good game. They will be hot."
