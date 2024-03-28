Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Not too hot, not too cold: Goldilocks Easter long weekend weather

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
March 28 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The weather will be perfect for outdoor activities. Picture by Peter Lorimer.
The weather will be perfect for outdoor activities. Picture by Peter Lorimer.

The long weekend weather is shaping up to be a beauty, with conditions not too hot and not too cold.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

News director

Newcastle Herald news director. Interested in any and all yarns. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.