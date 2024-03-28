Not too hot, not too cold: Goldilocks Easter long weekend weather

The long weekend weather is shaping up to be a beauty, with conditions not too hot and not too cold.
Newcastle will see a max of 26 degrees and a minimum of 18 degrees on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with a slight chance of showers on Saturday, most likely in the morning.
The mercury will climb slightly on Sunday (27 degrees) and Monday (28 degrees), with a slight 10 to 20 per cent chance of rain on both days.
In general, the Hunter Valley will be a couple of degrees warmer during the day and a couple of degrees cooler in the evenings.
The Port Stephens region will be cooler and potentially slightly wetter than the rest of the region. The Bureau of Meteorology forecast predicts the temperature will sit between a max of 24 and 25 degrees.
The iconic long weekend location could see a shower or two, with a 60 per cent chance of rain on Thursday, 40 per cent chance on Friday and 30 per cent chance on Saturday. However, the light showers are predicted to hold no more than 2mm of rain.
