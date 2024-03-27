Newcastle Herald
Prime Minister hits Hunter to sink $1billion into solar manufacturing

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
March 27 2024 - 10:30pm
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen attend the opening of the Sun Drive Solar Manufacturing Facility in Sydney.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will travel to the former Liddell power station near Muswellbrook on Thursday to announce a $1billion investment in the Solar Sunshot program, an initiative designed to supercharge Australia's ambition to become a renewable energy super power.

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

