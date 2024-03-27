'Don't be afraid': International students make Newcastle their home

Moving to Newcastle from Peru four years ago, Nataly Soto was excited to take in everything new.
She had moved countries and started a Masters of Business Administration (Global) degree.
But as time went on, she started to miss home, struggled with the language barrier and the completely different education system.
She realised she did not have the same support network.
Kick-starting their Australian adventure, about 300 students filled Newcastle City Hall on Wednesday for the city's international student welcome.
The event was a combined effort between University of Newcastle, TAFE NSW, study NSW, and City of Newcastle.
As a newly appointed international student ambassador at the University of Newcastle, Ms Soto hopes first-year students will know where to get help.
"The resources are there, you just need to pay attention to what's around you," Ms Soto said.
Ms Soto graduated from her masters in December 2023 and is enjoying working for the university as an international student experience officer.
"Look for support, make a lot of friends and just get involved in your community," she said.
The vice-chancellor of the University of Newcastle, Alex Zelinsky, said international students had a "home away from home" in Newcastle.
"International students are a really important part of any community and I think they enrich the cultural life and tapestry of the university," Professor Zelinsky said.
This was the first year for the student ambassador program, which aimed to make students feel welcome and have their voices heard.
"The program links students to the university but also to their communities and local groups," he said.
The university was a place where students could grow personally and professionally, and develop new skills, he said.
Lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes welcomed the new students and said Newcastle was a friendly and inclusive place.
The City of Newcastle had plenty of activities, events and volunteering programs that students could join, she said.
"From me and the citizens of Newcastle, welcome to you all, it's truly wonderful that you have chosen this city from your study abroad," Cr Nelmes said.
Student ambassador Sarthak Birani moved to Newcastle from India in 2022, just as the COVID-19 lockdown ended.
"One of the biggest challenges for international students can be culture shock," Mr Birani said.
"I also found it difficult to manage my time, doing internships, studying and working."
Fellow ambassador Manav Arora said he struggled with accommodation and finding a job when he first moved from India.
Finding a job on campus helped him.
"It was a really great experience, and a good way to meet people in your industry," Mr Arora said.
Mr Birani said he would tell first-year students to join as many clubs as possible to make university friends and to look into support services.
He enjoyed living away from the city and in a more relaxed environment.
"I think it [Newcastle] is a really good start, and there are a lot of opportunities in industries such as energy, engineering and education," he said.
Mr Arora said many international students might be wary of taking up good opportunities because they felt unsure or not ready.
"Be open to opportunities, put yourself in anything and everything that you see," he said, "don't be afraid."
