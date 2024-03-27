Knights' Saifiti twins await Mitch Barnett's friendly fire

KNIGHTS prop Daniel Saifiti jokes that Miitchell Barnett has "a bit of a screw loose".
"That's why we loved playing with him and they love him over there," Saifiti says of the Warriors enforcer, who remains one of his closest mates but will be just another opponent wearing enemy colours at Mount Smart Stadium on Sunday.
Barnett joined the Warriors at the start of last season, after seven years, 126 games and two player-of-the-year awards at Newcastle.
For most of those games, he played alongside Saifiti and his fellow "Twin Tower" Jacob, forging a bond that will no doubt remain intact long after their footballing careers have finished.
The Saifitis were groomsmen a few years ago on Barnett's wedding day, and when Jacob was married over the summer, he returned the compliment.
"Barney was here through all the hard years," Daniel said.
"He was here alongside me, Jacob, Fitzy [Lachlan Fitzgibbon] and all the boys who went through those years when we weren't winning many games and copped a couple of wooden spoons. So we went through a lot together and we're all still really close."
Come kick-off on Sunday, however, that will all be placed on hold for the ensuing 80 minutes.
"He is a mate, but on the field, he's just another jersey," Daniel said.
"You just have to ignore that, get through your work and do your job."
Barnett enjoys a 100 per cent winning record against his former club, after helping the Warriors to a 20-12 victory in last year's season opener and then a 40-10 play-off triumph that ended Newcastle's season.
"I didn't play last year in the semi over there [because of injury], but Barney was really good afterwards," Daniel said.
"He came over after the game and shook everyone's hand and gave us all a hug.
"I think he felt sorry for us. He knew how disappointed we all were."
After Kiwi international Thompson was suspended for one game for dangerous contact on Melbourne fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen last week, Daniel has been promoted from the bench to partner Jacob in the starting engine room, clashing head-on with Barnett and heavyweight Addin Fonua-Blake.
"Obviously Barney and Addin have been a formidable paring since last year, so we've got a big job ahead of us," Saifiti said.
"Barney is always up for it.
"He's one of those guys that everyone wants to play with.
"He can play in the middle or he can play on an edge, he's super tough and super consistent and I'm sure the Warriors boys love playing with him too."
