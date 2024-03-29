Star teacher knows talent when she sees it

Sadly I arrived too late. I was locked out. Luckily the security guy felt sorry for the young girl from Oz and offered me the chance to wait. He would take me to the after party. Sitting at the party I watched in awe as the Hollies talked, laughed, ate, drank and joked. Tina and Ike didn't stay long, but I had been enchanted. The Hollies guitarist offered two of us a lift home. We lived in Hampstead. I was so excited to be in the van with a member of the Hollies. Was it Graham Nash? To this day, I don't know.