Star teacher knows talent when she sees it

On May 6, 1976, I left Australia to explore the world. I arrived in London and, within a week, I landed a ticket to visit ITV studios. I was so excited. The acts were the Hollies and Ike and Tina Turner.
Sadly I arrived too late. I was locked out. Luckily the security guy felt sorry for the young girl from Oz and offered me the chance to wait. He would take me to the after party. Sitting at the party I watched in awe as the Hollies talked, laughed, ate, drank and joked. Tina and Ike didn't stay long, but I had been enchanted. The Hollies guitarist offered two of us a lift home. We lived in Hampstead. I was so excited to be in the van with a member of the Hollies. Was it Graham Nash? To this day, I don't know.
On March 20, I was at the Civic to listen to Graham Nash (of Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young and Hollies fame). As he played, I reflected on the 70s and I realised how unsophisticated I was at that ITV party. Forty-eight years later, I got to enjoy Our House and Teach Your Children and, yes, it was Graham Nash.
PS: Thank you Simon McCarthy for his delightful article on me ("40 joyous years at the head of the class", Topics, 21/3). I received many texts and well wishes from so many people.
As society changes, public school principals have been loaded up with more responsibilities ("Workload, violence taking a toll", Herald, 26/3). Being Kotara High School principal should be a 'cushy' job since students, overall, do not misbehave. But I can understand Mark Sneddon, Kotara High's current principal, complaining about his excessive workload.
The buck stops with him. He is the school's educational leader, its business or financial manager, its human resources manager and its head child psychologist. As the school's marketing manager, he must sell the school and deal with parental complaints. Private schools generally have a business manager who ensures the school is financially viable, leaving the principal to be an educational leader. Other roles are delegated.
The curriculum and the needs of the student population is the starting point on which everything else is based. The NSW Government should realise that paying principals big salaries will not help them with their non-educational duties, and it will not stop half of them feeling overworked and dissatisfied. It is past time that state school principals were given permanent professionals to support them.
The NSW Minister for Local Government's view that Newcastle council's code of conduct saga is best left to be determined by electors in September this year ("'Pass judgement' on letters saga at election", Herald, 27/3), is likely, too little, too late.
Retaining public trust and confidence at all levels of government is crucial in our fragile democratic process. The view that the ballot box is the ultimate determinant is based on the dubious assumption that voters are fully informed and never lied to, that they possess superpowers to peer through the many closed and revolving doors.
In NSW state and local government, citizens are conferred with the constitutional power to vote about once every 1457 days. NSW has some public agencies to investigate corruption, maladministration and serious waste of taxpayers' money. The NSW Ombudsman however, has very limited capacity to investigate local government conduct; this is the responsibility of the minister.
The minister has flick-passed holding Newcastle council responsible for the letters saga, back to the voters - with no coercive powers to conduct their own investigations and call witnesses. The only real winners in this game appear to be those interests with something to hide.
I recently sent an email to Newcastle MP Tim Crankanthorp regarding what I consider to be the no-action policy of our local pollies regarding Adamstown rail gates.
He said the Transport NSW, City of Newcastle and traffic authorities were planning to install traffic lights at the crossing on the Park Avenue side to be timed with rail movements to avoid issues with traffic hold ups. If this is a solution, we need better representatives. This is another obstacle for traffic issues. If the crossing was replaced, there would be no issues with traffic. The trains are the issue. He went on to explain another fantasy about heavy freight being relocated. I can't see this happening anytime soon.
I had to laugh at the story "The Broadmeadow bullet" (Herald, 28/3). It reminded me of the Countrylink story from many years ago; a fast train (160kmh capable) would run from Sydney to Brisbane in less than five hours. Yup, it's still running . . . at 80kmh maximum speed and sometimes only 20kmh, and it takes more than 11 hours from Sydney to Casino, not Brisbane anymore.
Why is the government wasting time, effort and, more importantly, vast amounts of money, on the fast train between Sydney and Newcastle? In my opinion, it will never happen. Too much money involved for so little return.
The proposed amendment to migration laws by the Albanese government seems to me to be a sensible solution to an intractable problem. I can understand why the Greens are opposing this legislation, they've always been a bit naive when it comes to issues of migration. The only reason I can see for the Coalition opposing this sensible legislation is rank opportunism.
WELL said, Harold Kronholm ("We took wrong route on varroa", Letters, 15/3). The murder of our bee populations has been the epitome of stupidity.
Another music festival that won't go ahead. I feel for the hard-working drug dealers whot keep the health workers employed in a downturn in business due to failing opportunities to sell their products. Perhaps the Greens could suggest to their mate Albo that there's room in the budget to support the dealers until they find a new market.
