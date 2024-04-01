Sweet meets savoury at tasty new 'QTea x Cakeboi' collaboration

Cakeboi founder Reece Hignell and QT Newcastle executive chef Shayne Mansfield have created a sweet meets savoury experience called QTea.
It's similar to a traditional high tea but, in true QT fashion, flips the concept on its head.
Served in QT Newcastle's signature restaurant, Jana, the two-course QTea is served on a trolley wheeled to your table. Hignell's love of traditional baking and Mansfield's avant-garde approach to cooking promises to be an exciting combination.
The experience begins with QTea's signature Ketel Iced Tea cocktail. A bespoke non-alcoholic alternative has been created with the help of The Tea Collective: a QT Breakfast Tea blend infused with vanilla bean and sweet currants.
Mansfield has curated a savoury offering that includes charcoal bread, duck leg croquette and merguez sausage pie, which is his take on a traditional pie.
Hignell's layered Urban Hum honey cake, Battenberg cake and Victoria strawberry sponge are among the sweet treats on offer. A plant-based alternative, also designed by Hignell, will be available.
Cakes are served fresh and by the slice at your table.
"QT is iconic; it's a masterpiece," said Hignell, who shot to fame in seasons 10 and 12 of MasterChef Australia and opened Hamilton bakery Cakeboi in 2021.
"Collaborating with the talented Shayne Mansfield has been nothing but harmonious. His innovative cooking style complements the artistic architecture of the building.
"His food is so different from mine; there is a true juxtaposition between our styles. My style is classic baking, humble. The savoury stuff is so cool and modern, the complete opposite."
QT Newcastle general manager Michael Stamboulidis said Mansfield and Hignell "share incredible synergy, attributing their love of cooking to their grandmothers".
"Reece's personality and flair is baked in each of his cakes, setting the stage for a unique experience fit for all demographic, ages and occasions," he said.
"Shayne has worked tirelessly to develop bite-size classics, with a twist, drawing inspiration from his culinary journey across the globe."
Added Hignell: "Every hotel does a high tea these days. This is going to be something so, so different for Newy."
