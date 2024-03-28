Newcastle Herald
Hunter solar panel production could be up and running by 2026

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated March 28 2024 - 5:20pm, first published 4:30pm
5B chief executive Dave Griffin, Anthony Albanese and Shortland MP Pat Conroy inspect the Sundrive technology at Liddell Power Station. Picture by Marina Neil.
Solar panel manufacturing could be up and running at the site of the former Liddell Power Station by 2026 as the Hunter accelerates the transition to renewable energy.

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

