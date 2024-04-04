University test crucial for Wildfires ahead of Jack Scott Cup season-opener

Hunter Wildfires coach Anthony Eriksson believes a trial match with Jack Scott Cup heavyweights Sydney University on Saturday will prove the perfect final hit-out for their 2024 campaign.
The Central Coast 42-year-old has taken the reins from Matt Ellis this season and hopes to lead the club further in the Sydney women's premier rugby union competition than ever before.
The Wildfires have finished fourth both seasons since joining the top division but bowed out in semi-finals on each occasion. Last year, it was at the hands of Sydney University.
"It will be a really good challenge for us, especially because we won't have any of our Super W players and neither will they, so it should be a pretty good hit-out," Eriksson said.
"I'm not expecting our girls to have our game plan and our play down 100 per cent, but if they can put in the bit of effort that they did when we trialled against Manly, I don't see why we couldn't give Uni a bit of a run for their money.
"Over the last couple of weeks they've really started to nail down our set piece and everything else. Uni have been up there and around the finals the last few years, so I'm interested and I'm keen to see how they go against them."
The Wildfires play Sydney University at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday at 9.15am in the first game of a full day of action which culminates with the men's side opening their Shute Shield season against a star-studded Randwick at 3.05pm.
Round one of Jack Scott Cup is one week later.
Eriksson has brought "fresh eyes" to a squad which blends youth with experience and will be bolstered by the return of Super W players, including ACT Brumbies pair Kyah Little and Kate Holland plus Waratahs halfback Layne Morgan, once their commitments are over.
"They've made that semi-final last year and the year before but can't sort of get over that peak," Eriksson said.
"I've brought a whole game plan, a structure that is different to what the girls have had previously. So, now it's just transitioning that into the girls and getting them used to playing a different style of play that will help get them to that next level."
Hunter have plenty of experience returning in the likes of Annabel Leighton, Anika Butler, Lynn Koelman and Susannah Cooke.
They have added former Western Force openside flanker Taj Heald and teenage talent includes fullback Brooke Klingner, outside centre Emily Sheather and flanker Emily Marsh.
"The first half I'll probably have our full-strength team, roughly the one that's going to start in round one against Southern Districts, then I'll rotate girls through to give everyone a bit of a run and see how they go in a couple of other positions as well," Eriksson said.
