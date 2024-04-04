Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

University test crucial for Wildfires ahead of Jack Scott Cup season-opener

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
April 4 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter Wildfires new women's coach Anthony Eriksson with players Emily Marsh, left, and Renee Clarke, right, at training. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Hunter Wildfires new women's coach Anthony Eriksson with players Emily Marsh, left, and Renee Clarke, right, at training. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Hunter Wildfires coach Anthony Eriksson believes a trial match with Jack Scott Cup heavyweights Sydney University on Saturday will prove the perfect final hit-out for their 2024 campaign.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media. Got a sports story, email Renee at r.valentine@newcastleherald.com.au

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.