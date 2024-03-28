Luxury cruise ship moored in Newcastle for repairs

Luxury cruise liner Brilliance of the Seas is expected to remain at the Port of Newcastle for the next week while it undergoes repairs to its propulsion system.
The Royal Caribbean vessel was forced to abandon an 11 night voyage to the South Pacific three days after it departed Sydney on March 19.
The ship, built in 2002, arrived at the Port of Newcastle Channel Berth on Thursday.
A five-night cruise to Tasmania that was due to depart on March 30 has also been cancelled.
"Our crew has started working on restoring the system and we are deploying the best experts. Despite our efforts, we are unable to complete the needed repairs to be ready in time for March 30," the company said in a statement.
"Passengers who were set to take that cruise will receive a full refund in addition to a 50 per cent future cruise credit."
Brilliance of the Seas is at the tail end of its Australian season.
It will move to Honolulu on April 12 before making its way to Vancouver in May to sail Alaska itineraries.
