MP invited to chip in to help GP patients

NDIS Minister Bill Shorten is being questioned by his party over losing control of a state-federal deal to fix the NDIS; Bowen's new Fuel Efficiency Standards Plan has now been amended as it would drive up the cost of 4WDs, SUVs and utes; energy affordability is a mess; immigration has allowed half a million people into Australia, a rise of 60 per cent in the past year alone, driving up rents and housing shortages; Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek wants to fast track renewable projects while banning gas projects; Burke's IR laws are forcing businesses to the wall (there were 6742 corporate bankruptcies in 2023, a 13-year high); Defence Minister Marles gives $4 billion to Britain to build nuclear engines for submarines, but does not support nuclear energy; $4 billion has been given to build houses in remote Indigenous communities where there are no jobs available and little community services, not to mention the Voice debacle and broken tax promises.

