Hunter voters must make Macquarie Street accountable

Today there's a former US president and multiple bankrupt who claimed he knew more about accounting than a CPA, but has been found guilty of business fraud. He said he was so rich he didn't need any donations to run his election campaign, but is now pleading for them. Cash needed to replace what he's already siphoned off his Political Action Committee to cover his legal bills. He then declares he still needs more to free up cash to pay his near half a billion US dollar fraud penalties. Ignoring his attorney's original claim he had the cash, he says no one will put up a bond.

