Rumours Gladstone Hotel closed due to noise complaints quashed

MYSTERY surrounds the sudden closure of Stockton's Gladstone Hotel after a 'Hotel closed until further notice' sign was put in the window without explanation.
Commentary exploded on social media following the unexpected closure late this week, with residents pointing the finger at alleged noise complaints.
The rumour has since been quashed by the NSW Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority, the decision-maker responsible for liquor, registered club and gaming machine functions including licensing and disciplinary matters.
"The NSW Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority has not ordered the closure of the Gladstone Hotel, Stockton," a spokesman said.
The Newcastle Herald spoke with a neighbouring resident, who wished to remain anonymous due to online vitriol, who also confirmed it was not noise-related.
"Obviously we have a very passionate community, but we really haven't been involved in this in years, it's got nothing to do with us," they said.
The historic pub is currently on the market, with the hunt on for a new owner for the first time in more than three decades.
It has operated under the ownership of the Keegan family, who have a long history of owning pubs in the region.
Expressions of interest are open until May 16 with Dowling Commercial's David Rogers and there are no poker machines included in the sale.
The Herald has attempted to get in contact with the Keegan family for comment.
