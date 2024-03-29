The Lowedown: Can Jets bring home the chocolates from Melbourne?

You may have gathered I'm not the most religious of citizens by now, but I'm here to wish everyone a happy Easter.
As I spend Good Friday writing this column, hoping for an even better Saturday, especially at Rosehill, Flemington and AAMI Park, I hope you find peace and goodwill (and a sneaky winner).
You also may have noticed that I haven't asked for the biggest Easter miracle of all, a new owner for the Newcastle Jets!
Well, I guess we're all pondering the same subject.
Is it going to happen? Are the Jets headed into oblivion? What, if anything, is being done externally to assist the cause?
There are hopes and hunches, gut feelings and "educated" guesses flying around everywhere, but your inkling is as good as mine.
Question without notice: how hard is it to sell a generally unsuccessful football club to suitors who are aware that the league is not particularly well administered, and has a very ordinary broadcast deal?
A governing organisation that has squandered millions, and been forced to axe up to 50 per cent of their workforce to ensure their own survival.
It could be worse, I suppose. The league's partnership with its production company could fall apart due to the latter's financial collapse! Oops, another box ticked in the last few days.
Another option has been procured, but at what cost?
If you're on the outside thinking about prospectively buying into a project that can work if managed correctly, what are you thinking?
The fact that the league hasn't confirmed what it's grant to the clubs will be doesn't help, but if a difference of $300,000 to $600,000 is going to be the deciding factor at this stage, perhaps a football club should not be your preferred avenue of investment.
Do the Jets need another owner who will be frugal with up-front capital?
Can they survive without one?
What I can tell you is the asking price for the club will be receding on a daily basis as D-day approaches, as prospective buyers leverage their power into saviour status. Extinction is an ugly prospect for many people.
The players will wonder about their future. The better ones are already being courted by other clubs, the others perhaps staring at part-time football.
Most will be relieved to get back on the pitch, but I'm not sure Melbourne City away will provide a happy sanctuary tonight.
Last season's grand finalists were on a bit of a run before the international break last week, and if they bring that form tonight, the Jets will have their hands full. I reckon it's a game the Jets could win 1-0 but, if it's fast and open, City will win with some comfort.
The Jets would have watched last night's clash between Adelaide and Western United with interest, as the battle to avoid the wooden spoon heats up.
Elsewhere, league leaders Wellington host Brisbane, and Melbourne Victory are at home to Perth, which should result in two home wins on Easter Sunday.
The late game tonight between Sydney FC and the Mariners looks the game of the round, and is massively important for both clubs.
For Sydney it's vital to cement a top six-berth. For the Mariners they need three points to make their game in hand over Wellington seem mega-important in the race for the minor premiership.
Out Macarthur way, the Bulls host the Wanderers on their preferred Monday evening, and this is an important clash in the quest for semi-final berths.
Easy on the chocolates, and big on the football, people! Enjoy the mini break.
