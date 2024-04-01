Cessnock whiz kid to live Masters dream at Augusta National

JESSE Linden has pictured a 30-foot downhill putt breaking at precisely the right moment and trickling into the cup to the roar of the crowd, standing 10 deep around the famed 18th green at Augusta National - home of the US Masters.
It is every golfer's dream.
And Linden, a 12-year-old prodigy from Cessnock, will get the chance to live it this week.
Linden is the first international player to secure a place in the PGA of America Drive, Chip and Putt national final, which is being held at Augusta National Golf Club as part of the Masters tournament.
The Drive, Chip and Putt features the best young players in the US and attracts a sell-out crowd in the lead-up to the Masters.
Each players hits a series of drives, chips and putts and points are awarded for distance and accuracy.
The drive area is set-up on the practice fairway. The 25-metre pitch is held on the ninth green and the putting at the 18th.
"I'm nervous about the crowds and how I am going to go, but I'm also excited to be there," Linden told the Newcastle Herald before departing for the US.
"I have imagined being on the green and lagging the putt so it trickles into the hole.
"To be honest, being there is already a win for me. I just want to soak up the experience. To be there, walk the fairways and see how great it is will be incredible."
The year seven student, who plays off scratch, won a regional qualifier in Houston, Texas, last September, winning all three disciplines in the 12-13 years age group.
Since then, Linden has been honing his skills on a putting green, driving range and simulator at his family home, which is at The Vintage golf course.
"At our range, we have a couple of pins. I hit drives between them and think I am at the Masters," Linden said.
In the lead-up to the April 7 final, Linden will get an opportunity to "hang out" with Australia's leading players Cameron Smith, Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee and Cam Davis.
Major winner Steve Elkington will also be at Augusta. Linden won the qualifier on Elkington's home course and he presented the trophies.
"I can't wait to hang out with them," Linden said. "I really want to talk to them about their life experiences with golf. See what led to their success and hopefully get some inspiration."
Linden first picked up a golf club when he was two and the game quickly became an obsession.
He has represented NSW and has won dozens of junior titles in Australia and overseas, and even has his own designer junior golf wear.
The family have travelled to the US for the past four years, spending two months playing tournaments.
"Typically he puts in about three to four hours each day after school," his father Clint Linden said. "He is excited about the trip and has been doing a bit more preparation. He has done a lot of work on the simulator at home on his technique.
"He has been asking a lot of questions. How wide is the fairway? How long should I be hitting it. He has been asking questions and trying to build his training around it.
"He is going through huge growth spurt. He is into a size nine shoe and his hips are high. He will be over six foot when he stops growing.
"On the simulator, he hits it about 290 metres. He is carrying it 250-260 meters. Augusta will be green and lush and the ball won't run much."
As the first international to qualify for the final, Linden has received plenty of media interest.
"Him being Australian has created a lot of hype," Clint said. "We have had requests from NBC Sports. "The Golf Channel have asked for information for his bio. They have asked me to send footage of him hitting balls out amongst kangaroos and things like that."
The final which consists of two drives, two pitches from 25 metres and two putts - a 15-footer and a 30-footer down hill.
"Jesse is a very good putter on quick greens," Clint said. "In all the section qualifiers, he did really well in the putting. What was unexpected was that he won the driving. He hits it an absolute mile now for his age."
The trip, which includes a stopover at Taylormade headquarters in California for Jesse to be fitted for new clubs, is not all golf.
"The fact he gets to play at the Masters, practice on the course where people can only walk is pretty awesome," Clint said.
"The trip outside of that is a holiday. We are going to Disneyland, Universal Studios, watching a couple of NBA games and doing a bunch of stuff.
"This is about being a great positive experience. Then he goes back six weeks later and gets ready for Junior World Golf Championships at Torrey Pines."
