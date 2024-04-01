Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Cessnock whiz kid to live Masters dream at Augusta National

By James Gardiner
April 1 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cessnock 12-year-old Jesse Linden will play in the final of the Drive Pitch and Putt at August National on Sunday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Cessnock 12-year-old Jesse Linden will play in the final of the Drive Pitch and Putt at August National on Sunday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

JESSE Linden has pictured a 30-foot downhill putt breaking at precisely the right moment and trickling into the cup to the roar of the crowd, standing 10 deep around the famed 18th green at Augusta National - home of the US Masters.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.