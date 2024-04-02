Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Wildfires opt to share leadership load in Shute Shield quest

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
April 2 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter Wildfires co-captain Nate De Thierry. Picture by Stewart Hazell
Hunter Wildfires co-captain Nate De Thierry. Picture by Stewart Hazell

HUNTER Wildfires coach Scott Coleman admires the calming influence lock Rob Puli'uvea has on the field and in the dressing room.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.