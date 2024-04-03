Solar panel subsidies need stringent oversight

On March 27, 2024, the Australian Senate renamed the Australia Card, which was rejected in 1958 and called it "the Digital ID Act". Debate was gagged and the coalition of the ABC and the Greens passed it. Considering how all pervading this law is, it is odd that I find it not mentioned in any mainstream media. This unconscionable law is yet to be adopted by the lower house before our lives will be radically changed forever.