Friendship and dignity in focus this week on streaming

Nicola Coughlan, star of Bridgerton and Derry Girls, takes the lead in this mental health-based short comedy series. Coughlan is quite far from Penelope Featherington as Maggie, a 30-year-old struggling playwright living with bipolar disorder.
Lydia West (It's a Sin, Gray, Inside Man) is her ride-or-die best friend Eddie, with Maggie through thick, thin and everything in between.
As Maggie navigates the realities of her mood disorder and how her medication impacts her, the pair faces romantic, professional and familial issues together - until things start to impact their friendship.
There's plenty to like in this series, which succeeds to crafting a friendship for the ages and a host of interesting and silly characters (most notably the ridiculous but endearing bar worker Klent, played by Aussie actor Eamon Farren), but it ultimately feels disappointing given there's only six episodes.
There's just not enough in the ending to feel like a whole satisfactory season.
It's clear that the intention is to come back for another season, but whether or not the audience comes back too is another question.
At the very least, Big Mood gets a massive tick for making the entire second episode take place at a Love Actually themed party - every Richard Curtis fan's dream.
Ewan McGregor stars as the dapper Alexander Rostov in this series set amid the Bolshevik Revolution in Russia.
As society in Russia is changing on its head, the wealthy and titled aristocrats have been largely jailed or executed. Rostov, a count, finds himself sentenced to live out his days in a room in the former servants' quarters at swank hotel where he used to occupy a grand suite.
He is forbidden from ever leaving the establishment, and many of his possessions are seized.
There are eyes and ears all around, forever seeking a reason to have Rostov arrested and killed.
But he refuses to be put down by his circumstances, and vows to always bring dignity to every day.
A Gentleman in Moscow starts off rather slow, and there's not a lot in the first episode to indicate where the series is headed or what we can really expect from it.
But McGregor imbues the count with such warmth that you do become invested in his story.
McGregor's real life partner Mary Elizabeth Winstead is also in the series, though she is yet to make an appearance in the first episode.
If you like your period pieces with a spot of magic, then Renegade Nell might be for you.
It follows a young woman in 1700 England who returns home after being believed dead, only now she's got a mind not to lay down and take whatever the aristocracy wants to dish out, and she's got some superhuman abilities on her side, thanks to a fairy-like helper.
There's lots of fight scenes to enjoy if you're into that.
What should have been an inspirational and uplifting documentary ends up being a slow and rather dreary slog.
Madu follows a young Nigerian boy who loves ballet as he gets the opportunity to move to England and train at a prestigious ballet school - but homesickness, vision issues and childhood trauma stand in his way.
Not too bad if you're patient, but it takes a long time to get anywhere, and you don't really know why you're investing your time in this relatively talented kid.
