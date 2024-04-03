Newcastle a pit stop in pursuit of NBA dream for Falcons import

NEWCASTLE Falcons import Jai Smith has eyeballed the NBA.
Growing up in basketball-mad Syracuse, the NBA was his world.
With every year - and inch - Smith moved closer to realising that dream.
One of America's hottest high school basketball prospects in 2021, the power forward declined offers from multiple Division I colleges to take a different path.
He spent a year at Overtime Elite - a private program which has produced seven NBA players in three years.
Smith played for the Sacremento Kings in the NBA Summer League and had a stint with Miami Heat affiliate Sioux Falls Skyforce in the second tier G-League.
"I gained a lot being around the vet guys in the Summer League and G League," Smith said. "The older coaches and former NBA players were so helpful."
Now, through a connection to former Newcastle Falcons junior and NBA star Ben Simmons, Smith is in Newcastle.
Simmon's brother Sean Tribe, another Falcons junior, is Smith's agent in the US.
"Sean is a huge figure in my life," Smith said. "He took a chance on me. When he recommended a season in Newcastle, I jumped at it.
"Ben was one of my favourite players, especially being a big point guard. I watched him since his Louisiana State University days."
Only 20, the NBA remains Smith's ultimate goal.
But standing 203cm - average height by NBA standards - Smith has to develop an all-round game.
A season with the Falcons in NBL1 East is a perfect platform.
"I am here to play and learn," Smith said. "In Australia the playing style is different. I can work on what I need to skill-wise for the NBL or even the NBA. I can't just rely on my athletic ability. Especially at my height. The bigs in the NBA are getting taller and taller. I need to be able to shoot the three and play outside the paint. Be way more versatile which can lead me to a whole new level. I'm definitely excited to see what is next. Firs, I want to focus on what I can do here for this team."
Falcons coach Josh Morgan likes what he has seen so far - on and off the court.
"Athletically, he will give us something far different from what we have got," Morgan said. "As long as he does his job at the defensive end, he can have a bit of freedom at the other end.
"It is going to take a couple of weeks before he is rolling with our plays and systems.
"He wants to fit in, he wants to contribute, he wants to help us win."
The Falcons, who will again be led by home-grown duo Ryan Beisty and Myles Cherry, open the NBL1 Easts campaign against arch rivals Maitland in Maitland on Saturday night.
Smith got his first taste of the league at the preseason Blitz a fortnight ago.
"This league is tough," Smith said. "A lot of the guys are better than I expected. The guys can hoop."
"I think I will mainly play at the four spot. We have Beisty and I want to complement him as much as I can. They are great group of guys. They are all positive. There is no negative energy on our team. I love the environment."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.