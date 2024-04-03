How will AI affect the future of jobs in 2024-2034

Brought to you by Emmanuel Davis.
Every year, the buzz around AI seems to grow, and the question is not whether it will impact the world but rather how big it will be. Every industry seems to be affected by artificial intelligence, and a prominent sector that interests people is the job market.
So, here, we will put our focus on the future of jobs with AI - which industries will be impacted the most and what we can expect in the next decade. Read on for more!
According to research by prominent industries, AI has a great potential to increase global economic activity by around $13 trillion in the coming years. Some estimates say that by the time we get to 2030, we can expect a 16 per cent higher cumulative GDP.
In addition, more than 70% of companies are expected to embrace AI and use at least one type of such technology in the next decade. This means we can safely assume that this approach will be among the most disruptive in the global economic market.
Since we established that the future of work is likely to go through some major changes in the next decade, we can now have a look at the jobs that are most likely to be replaced by AI tools or automation. Some of the following have already been heavily influenced, while others are yet to get the full AI treatment:
Now, let's tackle a crucial question - how will AI affect jobs worldwide? While it may not please everyone, AI could replace over 300 million full-time jobs globally, which accounts for about a quarter of work tasks in Europe and the USA.
Let's share some uplifting news! You'll be pleased to hear that several jobs are unlikely to be negatively impacted by advancements in AI. Here are candidates for the biggest wins in the category:
Overall, we can safely say that the era of AI is here, and there is no getting around it. You must ensure that you embrace the challenges and the opportunities that come with it and emerge as a better person, worker, and professional.
We strongly suggest you further enhance your skills - be agile and specialise in a particular area. Always be prepared to learn new AI tricks, tools and services, as you will likely need to use them - regardless of the job you will do in the future.
Various AI jobs are available, so why not stay ahead of the curve? Complete pieces of training and courses, and make sure you always upgrade your knowledge and be ready for whatever puzzles the AI world brings!