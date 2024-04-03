Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Jets keen to upset big guns and have say on finals shape

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated April 3 2024 - 6:41pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle jets midfielder Kosta Grozos in action on the training pitch at Maitland Sportsground. Picture by Marina Neill
Newcastle jets midfielder Kosta Grozos in action on the training pitch at Maitland Sportsground. Picture by Marina Neill

THE Newcastle Jets cannot qualify for the A-League play-offs but they can have a large say in how the finals are shaped.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.