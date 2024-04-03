Jets keen to upset big guns and have say on finals shape

THE Newcastle Jets cannot qualify for the A-League play-offs but they can have a large say in how the finals are shaped.
The Jets, 11th on 21 points, play three teams inside the top six in the final four games, starting with fifth-placed Sydney FC (34 points) at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday.
Then they are away to Brisbane, eighth on 26 points, before finishing the season with back-to-back homes against the top two, Wellington (46) and Central Coast (43).
The Jets, despite their low position, have repeatedly stepped up against the leading teams.
They inflicted Wellington's only loss at home, a 3-0 drubbing, have drawn with third-placed Melbourne Victory, and shared the points twice with fourth-placed Macarthur and sixth-placed Wanderers.
"We have shown we can compete with any team." Jets midfielder Kosta Grozos said. "If we don't win, we always put up a good fight.
"We play Sydney this week, then Wellington and Mariners in the last two games of the season. It would be pretty cool to win those and upset the table a bit.
"You always want to verse the best teams. The best teams are the teams we are coming up against in the last four games. We love playing those games and will do anything to win."
The one major blotch on the Jets' record against league heavyweights was a 4-0 surrender to Sydney FC at Allianz Stadium on January 13.
The Jets were on a short turnaround after a 3-2 defeat in Brisbane. They battled hard for 65 minutes before conceding three late goals.
This time, Sydney will be backing up from a midweek trip to Perth.
"Sydney are a good team," Grozos said. "What happened with Sydney last time, we have forgotten about that and are focused on our own game."
The Jets, winless in their past eight games, are coming off a scoreless draw away to Melbourne City.
"When we defend well, we find it hard to create chances," Grozos said. "Then again, what do they say? Defence wins championships.
"I am happy that we got the clean sheet. As long as we are keeping clean sheets, it's good news.
"Hopefully we get a good crowd come to support us. It will take a lot to beat Sydney but I'm sure we can get the job done. We have lethal players up front like Stamma (Apostolos Stamatelopoulos) and Clay (Clayton Taylor)."
Grozos, 23, has started every game this season and is understood to be close to finalising a new deal.
"We have a lot of young boys and I feel like a senior player even though I am not yet," he said. "This is my first proper season in the A-League where I feel like I have stepped up.
"I am in talks with the club at but I want to focus on finishing off the season on a high."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.