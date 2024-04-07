Two tiny cracks but light rail track holding up well, report reveals

After five years of operating daily and millions of passengers, the Newcastle light rail track is holding up well, documents obtained by the Newcastle Herald reveal.
An engineering report acquired through Government Information Public Access (GIPA) shows a pair of very small internal cracks, which rail experts say falls under general wear and tear.
The "two undersized transverse defects" are approximately 6mm and 10mm, located halfway across the Watt Street crossing and were first discovered in 2022.
Keolis Downer, who manages the light rail on behalf of the NSW government, confirmed the cracks have not changed since they were first detected, reiterating the issue was not a safety risk and no action was required.
"It is not uncommon for small defects to occur around the weld on any type of rail track, which over time may grow due to the load axle and frequency of the vehicles," a Keolis Downer spokesperson said.
"These minor defects on the Newcastle Light Rail remain within track standards and there is currently no action required to address the issue.
"It can take many years for there to be any change recorded."
Keolis Downer conducts regular monitoring of the rail, with a visual track inspection walk each week, and further detailed inspections of the entire light rail alignment are undertaken every three and 12 months.
"Track monitoring includes the process of periodic ultrasonic testing, which is designed to check for defects that a human eye cannot find," the spokesperson said.
"This process ensures we find, monitor and intervene at the right time in case these cracks grow and remediation is required."
Construction on the light rail began in 2017 and took about 18 months. The alignment is made up of 23-metre-long steel tracks that have been welded together to create a continuous rail embedded in concrete.
Since opening in February 2019, it has moved more than four million people across Newcastle's CBD. On average there are more than 75,000 passengers each month, with Friday the busiest day.
"With the population growing in the region and across the CBD, we expect light rail patronage to continue to increase," a Keolis Downer spokesperson said.
The service is highly reliable, with 98 per cent of its 6500 trips a month operating on time.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.