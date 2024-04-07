Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Two tiny cracks but light rail track holding up well, report reveals

Jamieson Murphy
Jamieson Murphy
April 7 2024 - 4:00pm
Besides two small defects - which experts say are not uncommon - the Newcastle light rail track is in excellent health. Picture by Picture Max Mason-Hubers
Besides two small defects - which experts say are not uncommon - the Newcastle light rail track is in excellent health. Picture by Picture Max Mason-Hubers

After five years of operating daily and millions of passengers, the Newcastle light rail track is holding up well, documents obtained by the Newcastle Herald reveal.

Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

News director

Newcastle Herald news director. Interested in any and all yarns. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

