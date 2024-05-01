Newcastle Heraldsport
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/National Sport/National Sport News

Greg Prichard: Benji looks comfortable in NRL's hot seat

By Greg Prichard
May 1 2024 - 4:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tigers coach Benji Marshall and assistant John Morris. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Tigers coach Benji Marshall and assistant John Morris. Picture by Keegan Carroll

DID you see how Wests Tigers coach Benji Marshall handled the media conference after his team had beaten Parramatta on Easter Monday?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
More from National Sport News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.