'Most ambitious project yet': work begins on over-55's community

WORK is under way on an new over-55's lifestyle village at Morisset, neighbouring upcoming 30,000-seat concert venue Cedar Mill.
A decade after it acquired its first land lease community The Grange, Ingenia Communities is returning to Morisset with its 'most ambitious' development to date, Archer's Run.
Ingenia Communities' NSW and VIC head of development Michael Rabey said it has learned a lot in the past decade and is grateful for the opportunity to come back to where it all began.
"We've always believed in this area's appeal and its potential, which is why we decided to create our latest community here," he said.
"At The Grange, we acquired an existing community where we were able to make a number of updates, additional homes and much needed community facilities and amenities to maximise the residents' living experience and ultimately create a thriving community.
"With our new Morisset community, everything has been thoughtfully master-planned from the very beginning, allowing us to create something truly inspired by the site and the Lake Mac lifestyle."
Complete with three clubhouses, a proposed microbrewery and floating boardwalk around its own lake, the on-site facilities are a direct response to feedback about the desire for residents to make meaningful connections.
Residents will also have access to an onsite gym, pool, pickleball court and dedicated wellness clubhouse overlooking the lake.
Mr Rabey said Australians are living longer, healthier lives, with older Australians remaining productive for longer.
"A strong sense of friendship and connection with like-minded individuals is important to this group of people both physically and mentally," he said.
"We're also noticing people are still working either part-time of full time much longer, and with flexible working arrangements now more accepted, it's a bonus for those seeking to downsize earlier or simply enjoy greater lifestyle benefits while they continue to work."
Ingenia Communities paid $30 million for the site from Newcastle property developer Winarch Capital in August 2020, and has development approval for 606 homes.
The North and South DA was approved in August 2020, with residents expected to move into homes in the first stage late 2024.
The community will be adjacent to Winarch Capital's state-of-the-art Cedar Mill entertainment and leisure precinct, which has started to take shape.
