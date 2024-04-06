Hospital's $116m expansion plans on public exhibition

The NSW government has called for public feedback on the $116-million redevelopment of Lingard Private Hospital at Merewether.
The hospital, owned by Healthe Care, lodged plans with the government last year for a new two-storey building facing Hopkins Street and substantial changes to Lingard's existing buildings on either side of Merewether Street.
The expansion would almost double the hospital's bed capacity to 210.
The development application includes demolishing residential buildings in the "Hopkins" precinct and removing 45 trees.
The proposed two-storey structure includes a lower-ground car park with 42 spaces, ground-floor medical clinic, a second parking area with 87 spaces, a first-floor ward with 54 beds, staff and office rooms and a central courtyard.
The "Lingard" precinct includes new 29-bed and 30-bed wards in an existing hospital building, four new ground-floor operating theatres with recovery rooms, an expanded cafe and four more intensive care bays.
The plans also include changes to the new "Kingsland" building facing Lingard Street, including an extra storey, 15 more consulting rooms and a courtyard space.
The NSW government is assessing the plans as state significant development.
The development application drops a 2021 proposal for a first-floor pedestrian bridge across Merewether Street to connect the Lingard and Kingsland buildings.
The 40-metre bridge was designed to allow staff to walk between the hospital buildings without encountering traffic.
The plans will be on public exhibition until May 2.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.