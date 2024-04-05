Newcastle Knights bounce back to sink Dragons in torrential rain

The Newcastle Knights allayed concerns about their early-season form by sinking St George Illawarra 30-10 in horrendous conditions at McDonald Jones Stadium on Friday night.
In a game played in at-times-torrential rain, Newcastle controlled the ball well enough to score four first-half tries and lead 24-10 at the break.
It was a dramatic improvement on Newcastle's nine-try haul from their first four games, which had delivered a win and three losses.
The Knights opened the scoring when Jack Cogger grubber kicked and it bounced favourably for his new halves partner, Jackson Hastings.
The Dragons hit back to take the lead after tries in quick succession by big guns Zac Lomax and Bent Hunt.
But the home team regrouped and hit back with an Enari Tuala try in the 26th minute, after a Kalyn Ponga cut-out pass.
Daniel Saifitii then scored from a Cogger grubber, and Dylan Lucas crashed over five minutes before the interval to give the Knights a commanding lead.
There was drama early in the second half when Knights centre Bradman Best slid at high speed into the perimeter fence behind the in-goal.
Best gingerly regained his feet but was able to play on.
Knights prop Leo Thompson was denied a rare try in the 69th minute after an obstruction ruling from the video referee.
Ponga earned the loudest cheer of the night in the 75th minute when he scooped a Tuala in-field kick out of a puddle and slid over to score.
Newcastle's next assignment will be Sydney Roosters at McDonald Jones Stadium on Thursday.
