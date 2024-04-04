IPART rules Port of Newcastle must pay $13 million to unlock container terminal penalties

The door is wide open to Port of Newcastle developing a large-scale container terminal at Mayfield after the NSW independent pricing tribunal ruled it must pay only $13 million in compensation to the state government.
The Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal ruling on Friday comes after Parliament passed legislation in November 2022 giving Port of Newcastle a pathway to removing controversial penalties on Newcastle competing for container traffic against Port Botany and Port Kembla.
The $13 million figure is well below expectations.
Port chief executive Craig Carmody told the Newcastle Herald last year that a contract top-up figure of $1 billion would render the project unviable.
NSW Treasury last month published modelling by Deloitte Access Economics which suggested the state's liability to Botany and Kembla owner NSW Ports could range between $600 million and $4.3 billion should the Newcastle container terminal proceed.
"IPART has determined that the current value of a one-off compensation payment that can be made by the Port of Newcastle to the State of NSW is $13 million," IPART said in a media statement on Friday morning.
"If the one-off payment is made, it will remove the Port of Newcastle's liability to reimburse the State for compensation payments owed to NSW Ports (the operator of Port Botany and Port Kembla), if the Port of Newcastle handles container trade above a specified level."
IPART chair Carmel Donnelly said the tribunal determined the value of the payment according to the requirements set out in the Port of Newcastle (Extinguishment of Liability) Act 2022.
"IPART was appointed under that legislation to determine this value and the law requires that determination to be made in a very specific way," she said.
IPART was required to determine how much the inclusion of the reimbursement provision would have reduced the financial value of the right to operate and lease the assets of the Port of Newcastle for 98 years, in the opinion of a reasonable person, at the time the state entered into the Port of Newcastle deed.
"This could be described as what a reasonable person, bidding for the right to operate and lease the Port of Newcastle in 2014, would have reduced their bid by, because of the requirement to reimburse the state for payments to NSW Ports," Ms Donnelly said.
"IPART was only allowed to consider information that could have been known in May 2014, when the transaction to privatise the Port of Newcastle was finalised."
The penalties were written into privatisation contracts for all three ports when the former Coalition government leased them for close to 100 years in 2013 and 2014.
The Newcastle Herald revealed the existence of the secret penalties in 2016.
Port of Newcastle, which is co-owned by China Merchants and The Infrastructure Fund, has said it stands ready to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in its Newcastle Deepwater Container Terminal as it diversifies away from its main revenue source of coal exports.
The state government is liable for compensating NSW Ports if a Newcastle freight terminal handles containers above a set cap.
Under the privatisation deeds, Port of Newcastle must compensate the government for any payments the state makes to NSW Ports.
The National Party and NSW Farmers industry body have joined in the port's push for a container terminal, arguing it will reduce freight costs for producers north of Sydney.
IPART's determination said the compensation figure was $10.12 million in 2014 dollars, or $13 million after allowing for inflation.
"From the date on which the operator of the Port of Newcastle makes this payment to the State, it will have no future liability to reimburse the State for compensation payments owed to NSW Ports if the Port of Newcastle handles container traffic above a specified level," the tribunal said.
IPART said any amount payable by the state government to NSW Ports "may be quite different to the amount IPART has determined the Port of Newcastle can pay the State to extinguish its liability".
"The amount of any compensation payable by the State to NSW Ports is calculated each year based on actual container throughput at the Port of Newcastle and wharfage charges at Port Botany and Port Kembla.
"IPART was not tasked with determining the amount payable under this separate 2013 arrangement."
MORE TO COME
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.