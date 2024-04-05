Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
What's on

20 great events at Newcastle Writers Festival this weekend

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
April 5 2024 - 3:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illustrator Liz Anelli. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Illustrator Liz Anelli. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

The Newcastle Writers Festival is a mile wide and a mile deep in talent and diversity this year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Kellar

Jim Kellar

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar writes about culture, art, food, drinks and music. He's been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.