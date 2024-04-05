20 great events at Newcastle Writers Festival this weekend

4pm, Momo Wholefoods. Book Launch, Wear Next, Fashioning for the Future. Author Clare Press answers 'What will you be wearing in 10 years? Will your jacket have been grown in a lab, or your jeans coloured using bacteria?' Press' new book explores the factors that are likely to shape our fashion futures, from conscious, fair, slow and upcycled to bio-intelligent and digital. She'll speak to Rowena Foong about fascinating innovators around the globe who are redesigning fashion from the ground up and changing it in the most fundamental ways.