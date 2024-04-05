Top 10 reasons you should visit Lake Macquarie





If you're looking for the ideal holiday destination, Lake Macquarie ticks all the boxes - whether for a cheeky weekend getaway or a weeklong break with family.

This coastal city offers nature-based and adventure experiences, pristine beaches, stunning lakeside villages, superb dining, and a vibrant arts and cultural scene.

However, no matter the length of your stay in this seaside haven, here are the top 10 must-dos.

1. Get out on the water

Spending time in and on the water is a no-brainer. You can head out into the open ocean with boat tour and adventure cruising company CoastXP to see the iconic Catherine Hill Bay or join a whale-watching cruise the whole family will love. With kids from fi ve years old welcome onboard, this vessel holds 12 passengers.

As Australia's largest saltwater lake is known for its fishing, book a tour with Day Trippin Tours and Renegade Blue Charters and get the locals to show you where to hook a prized catch.

For an adrenalin-filled tour, book in with JetBuzz and explore the lake at high speed. Reserve a lunch cruise or take the whole family on a boom-net tour with Lake Mac Cruises for a more relaxed pace.

Lake Macquarie is loved by sailors worldwide, and you can discover why onboard Sail Lake Macquarie's luxury 48-foot Beneteau Oceanis. It sails Lake Macquarie, departing from Trinity Point and offers breakfast and twilight cruises.



Lake Macquarie Sailing Tours offers intimate eco sailing tours exploring Pulbah Island, the Indigenous history and the lake's bird and sealife at the southern end of Lake Macquarie, while Silver Sun Sailing starts at Belmont with the option to stay overnight aboard Spellcaster III, a 40-foot French Beneteau yacht.

2. Drink and dine

Dine in style with modern dishes and cocktails by the lake at 8 At Trinity, the newly opened Martha Drink and Dine, and TINTA Belmont Restaurant and Bar. If you're looking for a family-friendly meal with a view, Belmont 16s, Lake Macquarie Yacht Club, Pelican RSL, Swansea RSL and Pippas at the Point won't disappoint.

3. Embark on a brewery trail

Lake Macquarie has a vibrant boutique beer scene, and visitors can taste their way through a microbrewery trail, visiting Lake Mac Brewing Co, Newy Distillery, The Yard Brewery and Smokehouse, and Bread and Brewery.

4. Collect a caffeine hit

Great coffee and brunch are integral to the Lake Macquarie sunrise culture; grab a table at Mama P, Mr Sister, Cafe Deja Vu, or Brown Sugar for a bean fi x and delicious brekkie and lunch options.

5. Book a tour

For a water-based tour that involves a bit more elbow grease, head out on a kayak and explore the lake with Lake Mac Kayaking Adventures and Women Embrace Adventure. Or pick up a board and learn to surf with Women Soulful Surf at Blacksmiths and Caves Beach.

6. See the sights from a height

Glimpse Lake Macquarie from a different perspective with a skydive from Lake Macquarie Airport, a helicopter tour with Skyline Aviation or a Redbull-inspired fl ight with Matt Hall Racing.

7. Explore on your own

Want to explore on your own terms and timing? Hire a stand-up paddleboard or kiteboard from Kite and SUP at Warners Bay and explore Lake Macquarie under your own steam. At Trinity Point Marina, you can hire an eFlight board and discover the fun of an electric-powered water sport.

8. Discover arts and culture

Lake Macquarie has plenty to offer culturally. At the Museum of Arts and Culture, Yapang, you can examine exhibitions, book into an art workshop, explore the outdoor sculpture park or attend free guided tours. These run each Wednesday and Saturday. Visit mac.lakemac.com.au for more.

The Multi-Arts Pavilion Mima is a cutting-edge venue where you can explore an immersive multimedia exhibition, book tickets to live music events and discover the interactive soundscape and outdoor public art.



Combine culture and a little movement on the Creative Lake Sculpture Trail. From Eleebana to Booragul, you can ride, walk or scooter via five kilometres of contemporary artworks on the lake foreshore.

9. Discover nature at its best

Adventure is at the heart of Lake Macquarie, and intrepid spirits can hike, abseil and kayak Lake Macquarie with outdoor adventure experts Out and About Adventures.

For all abilities, Awaba Mountain Bike Park will not disappoint with its mountain bike track and trails or try cycling the Fernleigh Awabakal Shared Track, which follows the old railway line through Redhead, Belmont (and soon Blacksmiths). Bushwalkers will appreciate the recently upgraded Yuerlahbah walking track in

Glenrock State Conservation Area, which meanders past waterfalls, scenic lookouts and Glenrock Lagoon at Glenrock Beach.

There are 32 kilometres of coastline waiting to be explored, including the sea caves at Caves Beach, the granny's pool at Blacksmiths, the iconic shark tower at Redhead and the white sand shores of Pelican.

10. Sleep over

There's nothing better than snuggling up in bed after a big day of exploration. Lake Macquarie has accommodation to suit all budgets and tastes. The whole family will love the comfort and ease of Belmont Lakeside Holiday Park. For something with beach views, check out Caves Coastal; for a boutique stay book into The Esplanade Motel, Warners Bay, lake views at The Brighton at Toronto or stay on the water with Lake Macquarie Houseboats.

Lake Macquarie is waiting to welcome you. See visitlakemac.com.au to plan your trip, follow on social media @visitlakemac, and check out the hashtags #LoveLakeMacquarie and #DiscoverLakeMac.