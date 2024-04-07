Jets stun Sydney in perfect sales pitch for prospective owner

APOSTOLOS Stamatelopoulos scored his 15th goal of the season as the Newcastle Jets stunned a 10-man Sydney FC 3-1 at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday and moved off the foot of the table.
With the Jets' future in the balance, its youthful squad produced one of their best performances of the season.
Clayton Taylor put the home side ahead in the 19th minute. Reno Piscopo doubled the advantage in the 28th minute, with his first goal of the campaign.
Sydney's task became harder in the 37th minute after Robert Mak was sent off for lashing out at Phil Cancar.
However, Fabio Gomes pulled a goal back for the visitors on the stroke of half-time.
But any hint of a revival was quashed by Stamatelopoulos on the hour.
The win was the Jets' first over Sydney in two years and ended a nine-game winless streak.
Importantly, it propelled them to 24 points and above Western United and Perth into 10th place.
Sydney FC owner Scott Barlow is one of the rival chairman who have funded the Jets for the past three years and now want out.
US consortium FC32 pulled out of talks to buy the club on Thursday.
However, a Melbourne-based consortium are understood to have tabled an offer. A UK group with links to English Championship club have also expressed interest.
Stanton kept faith in the XI that drew 1-all with Melbourne City at AAMI Park last round.
In a surprise, Lucas Mauragis, who has been linked to a move to Central Coast next season, was left out of the match-day squad all together.
Daniel Wilmering started at left back.
Sydney coach Ufuk Talay made three changes from the 1-all draw with Perth midweek, with Jack Rodwell, Fabio Gomes and Gabriel Lacerda the fresh faces.
After absorbing early pressure, the Jets started to make inroads.
Clayton Taylor made a mazy run into the Sydney box only to lose balance as he pulled the trigger.
Reno Piscopo threaded a ball into the penalty area for Apostolos Stamatelopoulos but Sydney keeper Andrew Redmayne snatched the ball off the foot of the striker.
Stamatelopoulos got in behind again a minute later but Rodwell applied just enough pressure on the shot.
The goal finally came in the 19th minute.
Stamatelopoulos threaded a ball for Taylor, who did brilliantly to cut inside Rodwell and beat Redmayne at the near post.
It was the Jets' first goal against the Sky Blues in two years.
Sydney thought they had an instant reply after a mistake by keeper Ryan Scott but Robert Mak was flagged for offside.
Stamatelopoulos went close again in the 23rd minute when released but Redmayne again rushed out and got a vital toe to the ball.
Five minutes later, the home side doubled the advantage with a beautifully crafted team goal that started deep in their own half.
Reno Piscopo provided the finish, burning past two defenders and blasting a powerful shot into the roof of the net.
The visitors' frustration boiled over in the 37th minute when Mak was sent off.
Mak and Jets defender Phil Cancar exchanged words. As the Sydney striker was walking away he flicked out with his left arm and struck Cancar in the face.
Just as the home side looked like running away with it, Sydney hit back with a superb goal.
Gomes showed great skill to beat Scott with a clever toe poke after a back heel from Anthony Caseres.
Talay introduced Max Burgess and Hayden Matthews for the second half.
The visitors had a couple of chances before Stamatelopoulos provided a killer blow after Luke Brattan.
Taylor released Stamatelopoulos and the striker did the rest, driving into the penalty area and firing a low shot for his 15th goal of the season.
The assistant referee had flagged for offside but the decision was overturned by the VAR.
