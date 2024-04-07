Will the Knights get a better chance to beat the Roosters?

FORMER Knights flyer Dominic Young heads a host of high-profile Sydney Roosters who will miss Thursday's showdown with Newcastle at McDonald Jones Stadium.
In what shapes as fortuitous timing for the Knights, Young is facing a suspension of at least two games after being sent off for a high tackle in Friday's costly loss to Canterbury.
Roosters skipper James Tedesco and halfback Sam Walker will both join him on the sidelines after concussions, while Spencer Leniu is suspended. Utility back Sandon Smith (elbow) and centre Billy Smith (ankle) are recovering from injuries, while there were suggestions Test prop Lindsay Collins has a hamstring problem.
It was to have been Young's first game against the Knights since ending his three-year association with them - which delivered 43 tries, including a club-record 25 last season - to join the Roosters.
The wholesale absentees leave Roosters coach Trent Robinson with a host of selection dilemmas as he ponders how to best restructure his depleted squad.
Knights halfback Jackson Hastings said the Roosters would still be a "massive" challenge whatever names feature on the team sheet.
"They're one of the best teams in the comp, every single year," he said.
"I've got a lot of respect for them ... they're always hard, but especially after a loss."
The Knights will be without senior forward Tyson Frizell (hamstring) but could welcome winger Greg Mazhew back from a fractured wrist.
