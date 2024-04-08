Full disclosure on Myuna Bay deal in public's interest

Origin already has a string of "slap over the wrist" fines from the EPA for its transgressions ("Refused in full", Herald, 5/4).
The Newcastle Herald's Freedom of Information (FOI) application on the secret deal struck between Origin Energy and the NSW Office of Sport on Myuna Bay has been refused on the grounds that there is an "overriding public interest against disclosure".
How is the "public interest" served in any way by this secret deal? If anyone has an "overriding interest" in this deal, it is the public.
Specifically, what "commercial disadvantage" would Origin suffer in a fuller disclosure of the deal?
I understand that Origin, as a private corporation, is entitled to a decent return on its investment for its shareholders.
I understand that the current state government didn't sell off power generation to private interests (this was the O'Farrell Coalition starting in 2012), and must work within the existing arrangement.
Origin may not have built the fly ash dam, but it has used it since 2013 when it took over Eraring. Furthermore, since 2020, Origin has an obligation to "manage" the huge 436ha dam site. If this means making it safe against a toxic mud slurry inundating the locals following heavy rain, then Origin should do this. Complete rehabilitation is another thing.
But surely taxpayers have a right to know how much they are forking out to rehabilitate the fly ash dam?
The public is a legitimate stakeholder here. As a big monopoly who indirectly sells power to the public, Origin has a public relations obligation to fully disclose this deal and the reasoning behind it. Moreover, Origin's public reputation could only be enhanced by a full disclosure.
Recent changes to parking provisions around the city precincts totally defy logic.
Where previously city workers could park all day in Smith, Dumaresq, East and Union streets, all adjacent to the extremities of the netball courts with no inconvenience to traffic flows or other activities, now these locations are all four-hour limited parking, resulting in city workers having to park in front of houses in the area, much to the displeasure of some residents.
Work has started on a major upgrade to Newcastle High School, such that many construction workers will need parking close to the work site, but will now have to also find parking in nearby residential streets.
These illogical parking changes have done nothing but cause unnecessary inconvenience to many people for no apparent positive outcome.
Those responsible should explain their reasoning.
Congratulations to Donna Page on another fine piece of balanced investigative journalism regarding the Herald Letters to the Editor saga ("Letters investigation labelled a sham amid claim complaint was 'unjustly' excluded", Herald, 30/3).
The longer this cover up continues, the more stench arises. At the moment it is worse than the Burwood Beach ocean sewer outfall.
The minister saying leave it to the voters to decide is a joke and only enhances the smell. The credibility of the City of Newcastle is at stake. A dud investigation not taking into account all matters is a disgrace and smells of cover up.
The public and, most importantly, the ratepayers, deserve a full inquiry by the relevant authorities that includes all matters regarding the subject to be investigated then aired.
The resistance to release the results of the dud inquiry, in the meantime, only goes to further the suspicion and fan the odour.
We are seeing that social unrest is still prevalent in Alice Springs. Very little is heard on this antisocial behaviour from the influential campaigners who led the Voice "Yes" campaign.
Predominantly the leaders of the "Yes" campaign were people who had benefited both educationally and financially by moving from remote communities, and one would have expected their leadership in the current Alice Springs unrest would have been forthcoming. Advocating the living on traditional remote lands and exercising anachronistic community culture will not improve educational and employment opportunities for Indigenous people.
People of other race origins who have aspired to migrate to Australia still maintained their cultures, religions and languages and prospered and contributed to their new way of life and not sought to overtly marginalise themselves from their new community. Education and aspiration will change Indigenous lives not government handouts and feel-good posturing.
Outstanding performances by Knights and St George on Friday night. Playing in such horrendous conditions, both teams displayed excellent ball skills. The mighty Knights looked very impressive and now have a formidable 'spine' and team to take on all-comers. All roads lead to Newcastle on Thursday night against the Roosters. Let's go Newcastle!
The concept of a cashless society for Australia is total nonsense. Firstly, can anyone tell me of any country that has already created a cashless society, and, secondly, does anyone on this planet really believe that the US, a society which we always follow to some degree with anything new, would ever transcend to a cashless society? Any hype with this concept is merely helping the major banks add to their already massive profits by offering fewer services, particularly in rural areas.
I think Geoff Bryan ("Big tick for lowering voting age", Letters, 6/4) needed some reflection regarding the evidence for the argument to lower the voting age and ban older voters. We generally accept that the brain doesn't fully develop until the mid-twenties, which then represents itself legally through criminal offences, marriage and driver's licence. Linking the age component to the Brexit decision is a stretch at best. I have to ask Mr Bryan what his age is?
I don't get what all the fuss is about regarding Chris Minns not having visited Newcastle since he's been Premier. Why would, or should he when there are no votes to be gained? It wouldn't matter if Donald Duck was the candidate, all the rusted-on Labor voters would give him their vote. If he did grace us with a visit, the best we could expect would be a photo opportunity with the obligatory nodding heads in the background, cutting a ribbon at a newly renovated school tuckshop.
Outside looking in, no one boos Latrell Mitchell for his skin colour, he gets booed because he is a sore loser. He gets booed all the time for his foul play. We all see it.
