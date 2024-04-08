Full disclosure on Myuna Bay deal in public's interest

The concept of a cashless society for Australia is total nonsense. Firstly, can anyone tell me of any country that has already created a cashless society, and, secondly, does anyone on this planet really believe that the US, a society which we always follow to some degree with anything new, would ever transcend to a cashless society? Any hype with this concept is merely helping the major banks add to their already massive profits by offering fewer services, particularly in rural areas.