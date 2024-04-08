Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Mr 100 per cent: Ponga puts his best foot forward as goalkicker

By Robert Dillon
April 8 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kalyn Ponga. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Kalyn Ponga. Picture by Peter Lorimer

HE is kicking goals at a 100 per cent strike rate this season, which included five from five in horrendous weather during Newcastle's 30-10 demolition of St George Illawarra last Friday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.