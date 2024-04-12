Dream family home offers prestige lakeside living for discerning buyers

4 beds | 2 bath | 4 car
Nestled amidst the serene beauty of its waterfront locale, this dream family property stands as a testament to the elusive quest for the perfect home.
Perched on an expansive 1,558sqm plot gently sloping down to the water's edge, the property offers an unparalleled vista of Lake Macquarie.
When designed and built the owners' focus was to maximise views and retain privacy so with this in mind the home has been set closely to the waterfront capturing the essence of tranquillity and natural splendour.
"Views are impressive to say the least sweeping right from Bolton Point to Warners Bay, east to Belmont and as far as Swansea," listing agent Darren Penn from Ray White Newcastle Lake Macquarie said. "With an almost perfectly due-east aspect the sunrises will astound you every day."
Generous in size, spanning 337sqm across two meticulously crafted levels, the residence epitomises contemporary luxury with a combination of picture and louvre windows, dramatic ceilings and lake vistas from numerous rooms throughout the property.
The main level boasts an impressive entry and spacious hall to greet you daily with three spacious bedrooms, including an impressive private master suite with large walk-in and glorious ensuite.
Quality appointments throughout are the norm with gorgeous use of tiles, glass and fine architectural enhancements.
The sprawling open-plan living area is simply captivating drawing you to the horizon with a focus on lifestyle with orientation to a gorgeous lap pool and out across to the lake.
The stunning kitchen merges beautifully with the wonderful dining area leading out onto the alfresco space featuring quality Miele appointments, stone tops and custom joinery throughout.
Here even a light refreshment can be relished in the most serene environment literally allowing one to bask in the beauty of the bay while relishing in the comforts of home.
Descending to the lower level through the dramatic stairwell reveals a versatile living area complete with its own kitchenette and private bathroom, offering a perfect retreat for guests or family members seeking solitude and perfect privacy for work from home alternatives.
"The property further boasts an array of amenities designed to elevate the waterfront living experience," Darren said. "A self-cleaning saltwater lap pool beckons for refreshing dips, while manicured gardens cascade towards a private pier and boat shed, inviting residents to indulge in waterfront pursuits at their leisure."
This exceptional offering is available through expressions of interest, with viewings strictly by appointment.
