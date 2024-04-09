Reno set for flying finish to Newcastle Jets season

IT was the Reno Piscopo of old.
Getting between the defensive lines. Skipping past players. Creating opportunities. And the Finish. What a finish.
In a stop-start season punctuated by injuries, Piscopo reminded the A-League of his star quality to inspire the Jets to a 3-1 triumph over Sydney FC at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday.
And Jets coach Rob Stanton is confident there is more to come.
"That was probably the best he has been," Stanton said. "I think he can play the final three games and get a bit more consistency.
"It took him two or three games to get into the groove. He has been kicked a lot. Today he rode some of those challenges. He got free a bit better. That is a sign that he is feeling more comfortable."
The highlight was undoubtedly a beautifully crafted, free flowing, team goal that Piscopo finished with aplomb - blasting a shot into the roof of the net for a 2-0 advantage.
"I was happy he got the goal, and it was a terrific goal," Stanton said. "He had to work hard to get it. He helped us link up to go forward. It was a controlled build up and then some creative play.
"I'm very happy for Reno because he has suffered a lot recently. That will make him feel good and he will be ready to go next week."
This time last year, Piscopo was on the radar of Socceroos coach Graham Arnold.
But a series of calf, groin and hamstring issues have hampered the silken-skilled midfielder's impact this season.
"Reno has had a lot of issues with his body," Stanton said. "In the past, he would play a few games then break. Similar to Archie Goodwin, we had to rebuild his body."
Piscopo has made 13 appearances out a possible 23, but significantly he has started the past four games, which have yielded a win and two draws.
Sunday's win moved the Jets to 24 points and above Western United (22) and Perth (22) into 10th spot.
Next are eighth-placed Brisbane (29 points) at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday night.
The Jets accounted for Brisbane 3-1 at McDonald Jones Stadium on January 23 after the visitors played the second half with 10 men due to a red card to Jay O'Shea.
Apostolos Stamatelopoulos scored a double in the win. The in-form striker has since taken his tally to 15 - one behind Adam Taggart's season high for the Jets.
Stanton will make at least one change for Saturday's game, with Carl Jenkinson likely to replace centeback Mark Natta. Natta and Lucas Mauragis are in Qatar with the Olyroos for the under-23 Asian Championships.
Nathan Grimaldi, who started in the heart of defence in five games earlier in the season, is recovering from a knee issue.
