If teenagers want to vote at 16, here's what else they'll get

These motorised bikes are unlicensed, unregistered, and typically driven at high speed, often by teenage children with no helmets and total disregard for the safety of pedestrians. I believe the sudden explosion of sales of these "fat" bikes is due to a legal loophole that successive police ministers have told me is below their threshold of concern; likewise some senior police in the region. These bikes present a mortal danger to elderly people and small children of families out for a stroll. I hope there is sufficient evidence to persuade the government to alter that law so that any bike that can be ridden without pedal-power should be registered, and that the rider requires a motorcycle licence.