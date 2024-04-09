Newcastle Herald
Letters

If teenagers want to vote at 16, here's what else they'll get

By Letters to the Editor
April 10 2024 - 4:00am
GEOFF Bryant ("Big tick for lowering voting age", Letters, 6/4), if 16 is the voting age teenagers should be treated as adults. Let them into pubs at 16. I'm sure they would vote for that.

