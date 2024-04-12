Fully renovated and elevated home epitome of contemporary sophistication

4 beds | 2 bath | 3 car
Flaunting the results of a stunning full renovation, and the addition of an upper level extension creating a private retreat for parents, this four bedroom home is a readymade haven for families.
The property's elevation, on the high side of the street, gifts wonderful privacy and a sweep of northwest leafy views stretching across the city.
If you value functionality, space, excellent design with a low maintenance edge, and superb indoor/outdoor synergy for seamless alfresco entertaining, put this home on your list.
The cherry on top is the new 9m lap pool that basks in northerly sun.
An abundance of floor to ceiling glass fills this home with beautiful natural light, complementing the crisp white walls, engineered oak timber floors, and the flame effect fire in the spacious open plan living area.
Here a striking kitchen plays centre stage, featuring a sleek curved island, and large butler's pantry.
Step out onto the alfresco, also accessed from the nearby entertainment room, where the double height ceiling allows the sun to stream through in winter but protects in summer.
Tucked away for privacy on the middle level are three robed and carpeted bedrooms served by a contemporary shower bathroom.
One has a private balcony overlooking the pool, while the other two open to the terraced backyard. Ascend to the top level to find a sanctuary like master suite of pure luxury.
The bedroom features a recessed TV and views over the pool to the city beyond, along with a full size ensuite with heated flooring, and a custom walk in robe. Extra display cupboards provide a quiet reading or study area.
And with automatic blinds, sheer curtaining, louvred windows for air flow, and air-conditioning, you may never want to leave this retreat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.