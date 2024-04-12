Inner city Newcastle penthouse perfection with jaw-dropping views

3 beds | 2 bath | 3 car
Get ready to be wowed by the jaw-dropping coastal and city views from this stunning penthouse pad.
icture yourself gazing out over Newcastle harbour, with iconic landmarks like Christ Church Cathedral, Nobbys headland, and Fort Scratchley adding to the breathtaking panorama.
And that's just the backdrop to the real star of the show - the stunning designer interiors of this fully renovated three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment.
Step inside to experience a vibe of understated luxury, where every detail has been carefully considered.
The whole place has been decked out with top-notch finishes and smart home features that let you control everything from your smartphone.
Plus, with three car spaces and secure storage, you'll have plenty of room for all your toys.
The open plan living and dining area is flooded with natural light, thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows that wrap around three sides.
The kitchen is a chef's dream, with sleek stone countertops and high-end Smeg appliances.
And when it's time to entertain, just step out onto the spacious terrace and soak up the sunshine while you watch the world go by.
But it's not just about the interior - the location is unbeatable too.
You're just a stone's throw from Newcastle and Nobbys beaches, as well as all the hottest bars and restaurants in town.
And with the light rail nearby, getting around couldn't be easier.
Put simply, if you're ready to upgrade your lifestyle, City Extra is the place to be.
